Govt confident it can end power cuts before too long - Gungubele
CAPE TOWN - Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said that government was confident that it would be able to end load shedding before too long.
He said that the immediate priority was keeping load shedding at its lowest level possible.
Providing an update on Thursday on Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting, Gungubele said that the state of disaster would allow Eskom to take decisions more speedily.
But there was still no date yet as to when it would come into effect.
"There’s a possibility of ending load shedding in a year if certain things do happen. We are careful of saying this date, but we are confident that not too long, will deal with the load shedding."
Gungubele said that the new electricity minister would also help to speed up decision-making.
"That minister will be empowered to take decisions on any matter that calls for a response to the electricity crisis. In other words, you would have improved the intervening capabilities until a later stage when the restructuring is done."
Gungubele said that addressing load shedding required urgent interventions, which could not wait until Eskom was unbundled.
This article first appeared on EWN : Govt confident it can end power cuts before too long - Gungubele
Source : @PresidencyZA/Twitter
