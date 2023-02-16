Resident fitness expert reviews 'the most comfortable running shoe'

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cape Town law enforcement busts scooter theft syndicate operating in the city Stolen scooters destined for export and resale in east Africa were recovered at a property in Steenberg. 20 February 2023 1:06 PM
'I'm the real Tarzan of Africa,' Mzansi's ULTIMATE Tarzan fan gets kykNET series From dressing up in a full (or barely-there) costume, DeWet du Toit from George fulfils his dream to become Tarzan on big screens. 20 February 2023 1:05 PM
PROPERTY: Tips homeowners need to know before listing their homes on Airbnb Listing your property as an Airbnb is a great way to get extra income, but it's of utmost importance that you're protected. 20 February 2023 12:38 PM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Serious flooding impacts our nation All the news you need to know. 20 February 2023 11:47 AM
[LISTEN] ANC frustrated by Ramaphosa's silence on cabinet reshuffle Tshidi Madia speaks with political analyst Sandile Swana. 20 February 2023 11:34 AM
[LISTEN] City granted order to evict those unlawfully occupying CBD pavements Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis expects a final order to be granted in April 2023, following a court hearing. 20 February 2023 10:39 AM
View all Politics
DStv to spike prices as of 1 April Multichoice announced their DStv subscription service fees are scheduled for increase from 1 April. 20 February 2023 12:36 PM
What does Brand SA actually do? The CEO explains Lester Kiewet spoke with Sithembile Ntombela, Acting CEO of Brand SA. 20 February 2023 12:29 PM
[LISTEN] Stage 6 loadshedding: South Africans are furious at the government Tshidi Madia speaks with Hilton Trollip, an energy expert. 20 February 2023 11:40 AM
View all Business
Roald Dahl's books are being rewritten to remove words like 'fat' and 'ugly' His children’s books are getting a rewritten to remove language that could be seen as offensive. 20 February 2023 1:04 PM
Facebook and Instagram users can soon pay for verified status Facebook and Instagram may soon follow on from Elon Musk’s Twitter trend by having users pay for a verification tick. 20 February 2023 12:23 PM
[LISTEN] Expert answers most frequently Googled skincare questions Why is your skin dry/dehydrated? What should your skincare routine entail? Why are Niacinamide and Vitamin C good? 20 February 2023 11:15 AM
View all Lifestyle
On track for Cape Town E-Prix: R350 tickets still available, but not for long! Preparations for the long-awaited Cape Town E-Prix are on track for next Saturday 25 November when the event kicks off on the stre... 18 February 2023 5:34 PM
Body of Ghana footballer Atsu discovered in aftermath of Türkiye quake Ghana international Christian Atsu played for a number of English Premier League sides before joining Turkish team Hatayspor in Se... 18 February 2023 2:02 PM
'My heart was at Ajax' - Aaron Mokoena reflects on his European football career The former Bafana Bafana captain spent the majority of his club career playing overseas for the likes of Ajax Amsterdam, Bayer Lev... 17 February 2023 6:39 PM
View all Sport
Backstreets Boys are coming to South Africa! Backstreet’s back, alright! 20 February 2023 5:52 AM
A worthy winner emerges at Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk at Somerset Mall! An impressive 17 correct answers saw medical student Ruth Amoore win the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk round at Somerset Mall. 20 February 2023 5:47 AM
Who will win big at the BAFTAs? Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to independent television and film critic, Thinus Ferreira, ahead of tonight’s awards ceremony. 19 February 2023 8:56 AM
View all Entertainment
'You can't negotiate while a country is bombing your land': Ukrainian ambassador Friday marks a year since Russia invaded Ukraine and started the largest war in Europe since 1945. 20 February 2023 11:25 AM
Whoopsies! Art collector accidently shatters R725 000 Jeff Koons sculpture The museum in Miami is awaiting an insurance inspection. 20 February 2023 8:39 AM
Hero's sendoff and welcome for Gift of the Givers as they return from Türkiye Search and rescue teams have started leaving Türkiye as hopes of finding more earthquake survivors fade. Zain Johnson talks to Gif... 18 February 2023 1:07 PM
View all World
Demand for donkey skins in China is wiping them out faster than they can breed In China, there is a high demand for donkey skins, which has led to the death of millions of donkeys annually. 16 February 2023 11:39 AM
Tanzania bans 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' for being 'morrally repugnant' The country's education minister announced an immediate ban on the popular children's books. 15 February 2023 8:32 AM
Nigeria’s cash economy in disarray after central bank pulls old notes Long and chaotic queues are commonplace at banks in Nigeria as citizens scramble for cash. 15 February 2023 7:34 AM
View all Africa
SA needs stricter firearm laws, as country faces a 'virus of gun violence' We're back to levels that we had in the late 1990s, and need urgent action to reduce the availability of guns, says Gun Free SA. 20 February 2023 7:19 AM
MANDY WIENER: The court of public opinion vs the court of law We've made the same mistake with AKA's death that we did with Reeva Steenkamp's - and that's a dangerous game, writes Mandy Wiener... 16 February 2023 3:42 AM
'Pothole FM': A great idea for a tyre producer, but does Dunlop ad misfire? Dunlop Tyres SA came up with the idea of recording a commercial inside a pothole, tying together the issue of road safety and the... 14 February 2023 7:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Health & Fitness

Resident fitness expert reviews 'the most comfortable running shoe'

16 February 2023 11:24 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
702
Cape Talk
Asics
Africa Melane
Liezel van der Westhuizen
fitness and lifestyle
running shoes
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Liezel van der Westhuizen reviews the ASICS Gel-Nimbus 25, which is dubbed, "the most comfortable running shoe" by experts.

Our fitness expert, Liezel van der Westhuizen, chats to Africa Melane about the latest running shoe, the ASICS Gel-Nimbus 25, which has been said to be the "the 'most comfortable running shoe".

And here it is...

Van der Westhuizen was invited to the launch and tested it out. Listen to her full review below.

Need a recap?

The "most comfortable running shoe" has been tested and tested, Van der Westhuizen says...

This is the 25th edition. They’ve gone through 25 shoes or 25 years of giving the shoe a facelift and this is what’s dubbed, the most comfortable running shoe.

Liezel van der Westhuizen, Resident Fitness Expert

If you know something about running shoes, you'll probably ask, "what's the difference between the Nimbus 25 and the Nimbus 24?".

A Brand Trainer from ASICS South Africa helped with an answer by saying...

You almost feel faster, but you’re safer... it’s doing everything for you. If you’re comfortable, you can go forever. If you’re running long distances and you want a safe shoe, a trusted shoe, that’s your shoe. That’s the big difference between the Nimbus 24 and Nimbus 25.

Asics Brand Trainer - South Africa

Of course, Van der Westhuizen tested out the ASICS Gel-Nimbus 25 and said...

The minute you put it on, it really feels as if you’re running on a cloud. It’s squishy and bouncy and remains that from the distance you’re running. It gives you lots more support... lots more stability.

Liezel van der Westhuizen, Resident Fitness Expert

Apart from its striking design, Van der Westhuizen also mentions that it's a top-class running shoe because:

1) The shoe has a premium feel.

2) It's lightweigh and breathable.

3) It has an extra-long tongue for your feet, which means you get an extra comfortable fit.

4) The unique gel technology with the FF Blast, eco foam midsole gives you 20% more sole than other shoes for more feet protection and knee support.

5) It can go the distance, from a slow 5km to a longer 20km - this one is ideal for daily exercise, training and racing.

Of course, whether you purchase this or not, might depend on how much you run and are willing to invest in your fitness gear.

Van de Westhuizen and Melane recommend the Nimbus 25 as a long-term investment for your daily fitness needs because it's definitely a running shoe to go the distance in.

For more on Van der Westhuizen's review, scroll up or catch her fitness chats on Early Breakfast with Africa Melane.


This article first appeared on KFM : Resident fitness expert reviews 'the most comfortable running shoe'




16 February 2023 11:24 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
702
Cape Talk
Asics
Africa Melane
Liezel van der Westhuizen
fitness and lifestyle
running shoes
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

More from Health & Fitness

Picture: pixabay.com

Stop teen suicide: Pledge a care pack to help teens in crisis

19 February 2023 5:57 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to clinical psychologist from the South African Depression and Anxiety Group, Liane Lurie, about teen suicide prevention.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The effectiveness of waist trainers

18 February 2023 8:52 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane was in conversation with the Director at Fitpro Institute of Fitness Professionals, Derek Archer, about the pros and cons of this modern-day corset.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© ammentorp/123rf.com

What's better: Working out with or without music? Our resident expert answers

14 February 2023 8:43 AM

Our resident fitness guru, Liezel van der Westhuizen shares her experience into quieting the artificial noise during your workout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © racorn/123rf.com

Always feeling tired? How much sleep does your body really need?

12 February 2023 6:01 AM

Ray White speaks to restonic sleep specialist Dr Alison Bentley, about normal and abnormal sleep.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

Every 5 minutes 10 babies are born with congenital heart disease

11 February 2023 11:14 AM

Ray White spoke to Paediatric Cardiologist at the Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital, Professor Hopewell Ntsinjana, about the disease.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pexels from Pixabay

Practice this mindful tip to achieve your fitness goals

26 January 2023 8:08 AM

Fitness and mind performance coach, Lucas Mthenjane, shares a top secret to achieve fitness goals. Are you already practicing it?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

langstrup/123rf

[LISTEN] This ONE MINUTE workout is the shortest exercise ever... or is it?

25 January 2023 11:42 AM

Yes, working out can really take one minute (kind of). Our resident fitness expert, Liezel van der Westhuizen shares how.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: An ideal plank should be held for one minute. Picture: Taco Fleur from Pixabay

Want to keep fit this weekend? Events in Western Cape for every fitness level

20 January 2023 3:41 PM

Looking for something to do this weekend? Liezel van der Westhuizen recommends some fitness events to attend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Join #TeamSPCA and 'Run 4 Animals' in the Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon.

Join #TeamSPCA and 'Run 4 animals' in the Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon

20 January 2023 1:56 PM

Combine your love of sport and animals in a purr-fect way by joining the 'Run 4 animals' #SPCA team in the Two Oceans Marathon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Nathan Cowley from Pexels

Tea bags and other essentials that should be packed in your gym bag

18 January 2023 12:34 PM

Liezel van der Westhuizen shares her tips to pack a gym bag correctly. #SpoilerAlert: your cell phone shouldn't be top of mind.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Whoopsies! Art collector accidently shatters R725 000 Jeff Koons sculpture

World Business

[WEATHER WARNING] Strong wind gusting at 60km/h expected in the Western Cape

Local

SA needs stricter firearm laws, as country faces a 'virus of gun violence'

Local Opinion

EWN Highlights

Workers expect decisive budget from Enoch Godongwana, says Cosatu

20 February 2023 3:00 PM

Homelessess can be solved if all spheres of govt work together, says NGO

20 February 2023 2:49 PM

DA proposes alternative budget to revive SA's economy

20 February 2023 1:32 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA