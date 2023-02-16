Experience opulence like no other on the 'world's most luxurious train'
Lester Kiewit interviews Andrew Thompson, Business Insider writer.
Business Insider's Andrew Thompson was given the opportunity to embark on a journey with Rovos Rail from Pretoria to Cape Town.
Each train has accommodation carriages, dining cars, lounge cars, a smoking lounge, small gift shop and an observation lounge. The train can carry a maximum of 72 passengers.
RELATED: Train from Eersterivier to Bellville is back, and commuters are loving it
Thompson says guests are greeted at the private Rovos Rail station, where their luggage is collected and marked with personalised name tags.
Upon arrival, guests are given a choice of beverages, including a glass of sparkling MCC, to celebrate the prestigious occasion.
Stepping into the lounge car for the first time is an overwhelming experience, he told Business Insider.
Plush carpets, soft-down lighting and a butler on hand ready to take care of your every need, who wouldn't want to climb aboard the Rovos Rail?
This was one of the most phenomenal experiences, from start to finish.Andrew Thompson, Writer - Business Insider
Tickets for a short journey starts at R28 700.
Thompson clarifies that everything is included in the ticket prices – food, drinks, room service, safaris, on-board doctor and guided excursions.
However, the reality is that the average South African simply cannot afford to purchase a ticket.
In fact, Thompson says that he was the only South African aboard the train.
Most of the guests comprised of foreign couples, honeymooners and rail enthusiasts, he adds.
Despite all of the luxury, this journey reflected the reality of rail services and infrastructure in South Africa, says Thompson.
RELATED: Only 134 out of 590 train stations are still functioning – PRASA annual report
According to Thomson, during the 15-hour, three-night journey, he does not recall passing any other passenger trains on their designated route.
You almost feel like you have the route to yourself and I think that speaks to the consequences of the issues with South Africa's rail infrastructure.Andrew Thompson, Writer - Business Insider
Rovos...they work incredible hard to keep a very slick and polished operation above stream, but the logistics behind it, due to South Africa's rail issues are working overtime.Andrew Thompson, Writer - Business Insider
Click here to read about Thompson's full experience.
To learn more about what to expect onboard, click here.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
