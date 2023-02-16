Don’t let retirement sneak up on you





Aubrey Masango speaks to Dr Frank Magwegwe, head of financial wellness and advisory at Nedbank and GIBS faculty member.

You should start saving for your retirement as soon as you are financially able to .

A retirement annuity is a good way to save if you work for a company or are self-employed.

© adiruch/123rf.com

According to Magwegwe when people start to work they often do not plan or even think much about retirement as it seems so far away.

For most people we say retirement creeps up on you. Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory - Nedbank

However, eventually we will all reach a point where we are unable to work, but there are a number of ways to ensure you don’t get stuck when you aren’t earning an income.

One option available for all South Africans, whether you are working for a company or self-employed, is to invest in a retirement annuity.

Magwegwe says you can contribute up to 27.5% of your annual taxable income to your retirement annuity and you can receive tax benefits for this.

When this retirement annuity matures - when you retire - you can draw out up to 33% in a lump sum and the other 67% will be paid out to you monthly to ensure a steady income for the rest of your life.

This income can be paid as either a guaranteed annuity, where you will be paid a set amount for a defined period or a living annuity where you can choose how much income to take out within the minimum and maximum allowances.

Whether retirement is right around the corner or decades away, it is important to take steps to ensure your financial security for the future.

If you want to start planning for your retirement, the best think you can do is chat to a financial advisor to work out a plan that best suits your needs.

