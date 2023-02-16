



Clarence Ford interviews Ali Conn of SA Harvest.

SA Harvest, aiming to end hunger, is appealing to retailers and other companies to donate food.

They have warehouse space in Johannesburg, Durban, and Cape Town.

aamulya/123rf

It is an ambitious goal [to end hunger in South Africa] ... Ali Conn, Chief innovating officer - SA Harvest

We started at the end of 2019 in response to the dire food shortage in South Africa... 30% of the population of the country is at the various stages of food insecurity. Ali Conn, Chief innovating officer - SA Harvest

SA Harvest operates refrigerated trucks that collect food from farmers, retailers, and wholesaler shops.

Scroll up to listen to the interview.

This article first appeared on 702 : Don't waste food! Donate to SA Harvest instead. Learn more...