Don't waste food! Donate to SA Harvest instead. Learn more...
Clarence Ford interviews Ali Conn of SA Harvest.
SA Harvest, aiming to end hunger, is appealing to retailers and other companies to donate food.
They have warehouse space in Johannesburg, Durban, and Cape Town.
It is an ambitious goal [to end hunger in South Africa] ...Ali Conn, Chief innovating officer - SA Harvest
We started at the end of 2019 in response to the dire food shortage in South Africa... 30% of the population of the country is at the various stages of food insecurity.Ali Conn, Chief innovating officer - SA Harvest
SA Harvest operates refrigerated trucks that collect food from farmers, retailers, and wholesaler shops.
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : Don't waste food! Donate to SA Harvest instead. Learn more...
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/gastas/gastas1509/gastas150900026/45914151-discarded-fruit-and-bread-on-the-organic-waste.jpg
More from Lifestyle
Roald Dahl's books are being rewritten to remove words like 'fat' and 'ugly'
His children’s books are getting a rewritten to remove language that could be seen as offensive.Read More
DStv to spike prices as of 1 April
Multichoice announced their DStv subscription service fees are scheduled for increase from 1 April.Read More
Facebook and Instagram users can soon pay for verified status
Facebook and Instagram may soon follow on from Elon Musk’s Twitter trend by having users pay for a verification tick.Read More
[LISTEN] Expert answers most frequently Googled skincare questions
Why is your skin dry/dehydrated? What should your skincare routine entail? Why are Niacinamide and Vitamin C good?Read More
Top tips to save water - can YOU add to these?
Follow these tips to help keep the city's dams and reservoirs fuller for longer.Read More
Pet matchmaker? Adopting your dream pet is a swipe away...
Could a right swipe on Hill's Pet Matchmaker App guarantee love everlasting? We think so!Read More
[WATCH] Hilarious 'doccie' on the state potholes in South Africa goes viral
Apparently, potholes can be found across South Africa, though they're supposedly extinct in the Western Cape.Read More
Need a job? This company is looking for a 'dagga tester' and pays R1.9 million
One of "the most intoxicating jobs in the world" lets you smoke and review weed all while earning a salary.Read More
The psychology of revenge
Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to resident clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane, about whether revenge is rewarding.Read More