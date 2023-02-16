Security threat halts court proceedings in Nomzamo tavern shooting case
JOHANNESBURG - The Orlando Magistrates Court has stopped proceedings in the bail judgment for one of the men linked to the Nomzamo tavern killings.
This is because community members have blocked the entrance to the court, vowing to torch the building if the accused is granted bail.
Nomzamo residents were gathered at the court’s only gate with traditional weapons such as spears – knobkerries and shields, making it difficult for court personnel and police to access the building.
Six men linked to the murder of 16 patrons at the Soweto tavern in July last year have appeared in the dock.
The five other men have abandoned their bid for bail.
It looks as if the matter has now been moved to the Johannesburg Magistrates Court and it will resume on Monday.
BREAKING: The prosecution in the Nomzamo Tavern massacre case asks the court to postpone the bail judgement due to a security threat. We are hearing that the community is planning to petrol bomb the court if accused #3 is granted bail. @motso_modise pic.twitter.com/kwB13u2Auf' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 16, 2023
Despite security being tight at the Orlando Magistrates Court, with additional police members being deployed, the hands of the court were tied as proceedings could not continue.
This was due to fear of a security threat posed by the residents of the Nomzamo community.
State Advocate Inge Vogelpath told the court that a security risk assessment had informed the decision not to conitnue with the bail judgement.
She also pointed out how the court only had one entry and exit point.
Community members have threatened to bomb the court and the Orlando police station nearby if accused number three was granted bail.
His lawyer, JP Venter, told the court that due to the close proximity of the building to the main road, it would be best to move this matter to a different court.
Meanwhile, community members have vowed to camp at the gate, not allowing the magistrate or the accused to leave.
The presiding magistrate in the case against the six men linked to the Nomzamo tavern massacre said the court cannot afford to take risks when it comes to security.
Vogelpath informed the court of the security threat not only to the court but also to staff.
The National Prosecuting Authority’s Phindi Mjonondwane said they’ve had to listen to the cries of the people.
“On arrival, we were told their demands, including that they want the Minister of Justice; the Minister of the Police and the Minister of Home Affairs before the court can deliver its judgment on bail."
Mjonondwane added that security measures were prepared for Monday’s sitting at the Johannesburg Magistrates Court.
This article first appeared on EWN : Security threat halts court proceedings in Nomzamo tavern shooting case
Source : Eyewitness News
