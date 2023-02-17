



John Perlman interviews Sipho Ngwenya of the Competition Commission.

Over the past two months, the Competition Commission has been monitoring prices for essential foods, finding price hikes in excess of inflation.

We want to look into the fresh produce market, given our concerns with regard to that particular sector. Sipho Ngwema, Head of Communication - The Competition Commission

Of course, we understand that agriculture plays a very critical role in the South African economy... Sipho Ngwema, Head of Communication - The Competition Commission

... huge concentration in the sector... may distort, lessen and prevent competition. Sipho Ngwema, Head of Communication - The Competition Commission

We want to look into this sector from the input level... fertiliser and so on... what farmers would put into the ground including water. Then go to production... distribution and what affects the prices as we find it on the shelves. Sipho Ngwema, Head of Communication - The Competition Commission

This article first appeared on 702 : [FOOD PRICES] Competition Commision is eyeing SA's fresh produce market