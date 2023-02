FILE: Police are at the scene in Nomzamo Park, Soweto where mass shooting took place in the early hours of 10 July 2022. Sixteen people were killed after unknown gunmen opened fire on patrons inside the Emazulwini tavern. Picture: Masechaba Sefularo/Eyewitness News

Residents from Nomzamo have threatened mayhem if the suspects in the tavern massacre are given bail. Police have graded the threat as serious and the decision has been taken to move the suspects' trial to Johannesburg.

Mandy Wiener speaks to Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter.