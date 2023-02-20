Pet matchmaker? Adopting your dream pet is a swipe away...
Finding your perfect pet just got a whole lot more exciting...
It’s no doubt that animals become integral parts of our families and creep into our hearts in ways we never imagined possible. They’re fundamental to our existence really, giving us unconditional love and joy. And for those who are pet owners, we can’t imagine life before them or without them.
Unfortunately, thousands of lonely cats and dogs in shelters across South Africa haven’t yet found the loving homes they’re so deserving of.
The good news is that Hill’s has created the Pet Matchmaker App, an app designed for humans to find their four-legged soulmate and give them a forever home.
The app gives you access to animals in shelters across South Africa and you’re even able to set filters like age, size, breed mix, coat colour, pattern and fur length, disposition, activity level, and suitability with other family members. It’s like Tinder but better because you’re guaranteed to find true love.
Each animal has a bio with photos and videos to introduce themselves to prospective pet parents.
Swiping has just taken on a whole new meaning to dating!
The Pet Matchmaker App is free to download on IOS and Android.
This article first appeared on 947 : Pet matchmaker? Adopting your dream pet is a swipe away...
Source : Unsplash
