[LISTEN] Student leaders at UCT say they will continue with protests





University of Cape Town's upper campus. Picture: © Dmitrii Sakharov /123rf.com

Protests at UCT are set to continue as student leadership remains unsatisfied with university management's failure to address their concerns. The SRC are protesting against fee blocks, which prevents students with money owed to the UCT from registering for classes and from campus housing.

Mandy Wiener speaks to Swazi Hlophe, SRC vice-president at UCT.