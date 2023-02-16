Streaming issues? Report here
Heal your body and your spirit with acupuncture

16 February 2023 2:08 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Alternative medicine
acupuncture

Aubrey Masango talks to Michelle Levy, an acupuncture and tai chi practitioner.

Looking to take the alternative medicine route? Acupuncture is not only great for healing the body, but also the spirit.

This was according to acupuncture and tai-chi practitioner, Michelle Levy.

The ancient medicine is essentially a system whereby needles are inserted into various pressure points in the body.

When the needle goes in, it creates quite a sensation. Some people can experience a bit of pain, but it is more of an energetic reaction in the body.

Michelle Levy, Acupuncture and Tai Chi Practitioner.

She adds that on a physiological level, acupuncture makes contact with the nervous system, activating healing from within the body.

In basic terms, it is a nudge in the right direction to give your body that little bit of information to heal itself.

Michelle Levy, Acupuncture and Tai Chi Practitioner.

Levy notes that it is important for practitioners to follow the correct fundamental principals when doing acupuncture to ensure that it is done in both a safe and effective manner.

It differs from other alternative medicines, such as homeopathy, because nothing is indigested, it is simply the body working to heal itself.

She adds that the art of Tai Chi and acupuncture often complement each other on a scientific and spiritual level.

Tai Chi is an internal martial art that is practiced very slowly and helps the practitioner to understand their own physical body, physically and energetically.

Michelle Levy, Acupuncture and Tai Chi Practitioner.

Tai Chi allows you to understand how the body works, which comes in handy when it comes to acupuncture.

All of these things come together to paint a picture of what is going on in the body.

Michelle Levy, Acupuncture and Tai Chi Practitioner.

Scroll above to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : Heal your body and your spirit with acupuncture




