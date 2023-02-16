[LISTEN] 'We laugh a lot' - That's one of many secrets to make love last





Every day during this Valentine's week, Pippa Hudson chats with various couples about their love journeys and what it realistically takes to make love last.

On the penultimate episode on Thursday, 16 February, Hudson chats to Anne Moss who's been married for 46 years.

Listen to her lasting love story with her husband, Geoff Moss (who couldn't make it) below.

After dating "too many frogs and not enough princes" as Hudson says, Moss took a break from love and focused on her career.

Of course, as Murphy's law would have it (and unknowingly at the time), she met her husband, Geoff during the career-focused chapter of her life.

The couple met through a mutual friend and agreed to have a coffee date with him.

Ten dates later, the pair got engaged and 46 years later they are still together.

Moss says their love lasts because...

Geoff and I have different interests, but we do a lot with the family together. Geoff was single when I was single for 10 years before we met. So, we were very used to being on our own and doing things for ourselves. But... you've got to be really best friends with your partner and make the effort. Anne Moss, Lasting Love Interviewee

Moss also says that their essential secret to lasting love is...

We laugh a lot. He’s got a sense of humour just the same as mine. So, there’s a lot of laughter. Anne Moss, Lasting Love Interviewee

Of course, life isn't always filled with laughter, so when times were tough for the couple - after working together, sharing financial challenges, raising kids and navigating life together, Moss says they got through it all because they spoke things through.

Moss also shares that it truly is the little things that keep them going...

It’s always kisses in the morning, kisses in the evening. We don’t really need to share material things. Anne Moss, Lasting Love Interviewee

On love advice for younger love birds out there, Moss says...

You just have to be, I think, very tolerant, or try to be tolerant. And just realize that it’s not all bad and if you’re going through a bad patch, you’re going to come out on the other side. Anne Moss, Lasting Love Interviewee

This sentiment was shared by the couple's daughter who wrote into Cape Talk's WhatsApp line praising her parents for being "wonderful" love role models for her. She sent this tear-jerking message...

I’m Anne’s daughter. I just wanted to share what wonderful role models they have been for me in my marriage. Respect, shared laughter and being best friends are so key to having a successful life-long relationship Anne Moss, Lasting Love Interviewee

For those willing to learn from those who've experienced love and life, the couple's love story can teach us many wise love lessons like:

1) Know yourself well enough and experience life by yourself before sharing a life with someone else.

2) Find the balance between giving each other space to live your own lives and doing things together.

3) Laugh together.

4) Eat together as family, regularly.

5) Kiss in the morning... and evening.

6) Prioritise date night.

So many GOLDEN love nuggets!

We wish the them continued happiness together - t**hank you for sharing such an inspirational love story. **

Catch Lunch with Pippa Hudson between 1 pm and 3 pm every day this Valentine's week for more couples' stories.

