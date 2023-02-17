Pick n Pay completely scraps transparent 'barrier' plastic bags from tills
-
Pick n Pay will do away with plastic barrier bags that separate products like fresh produce and cleaning items at till points
-
The single-use plastics will still be available at the retailer's fruit and vegetable sections, but customers are encouraged to use netted bags.
Barrier bags, which are used to separate products such as fresh produce, cleaning items, and toiletries, are difficult to recycle.
The initiative aims to prevent 20 million single-use plastic bags from going into production and is part of a strategy to end plastic waste at the retailer by 2025.
Despite the removal of the bags from tills, they will still be available in fruit and vegetable sections, but Pick n Pay will encourage its customers to use reusable netted bags instead.
These small clear plastic barrier bags are not currently recycled effectively, and by removing these at till points, we can play a part in reducing reliance on unnecessary single-use plastic.Vaughan Pierce, Pick n Pay
The retailer aims to have 100% of the packaging it uses to be reusable or recyclable.
It also aims to increase the use of recycled materials in clothing products and store refurbishments.
This article first appeared on 702 : Pick n Pay completely scraps transparent 'barrier' plastic bags from tills
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_144120042_man-in-mask-and-protective-gloves-buying-food-in-shop-at-coronavirus-epidemic.html
More from Local
All eyes on Cape Town this weekend for its first E-Prix
This weekend Cape Town will host its first-ever Formula E Grand Prix.Read More
Portable solar panels, a cost-effective way to manage loadshedding
As the threat of Stage 8 power cuts loom, alternative power solutions have become a South African must-have.Read More
[BUDGET SPEECH] These roads will be closed from 6am on Wednesday
Some roads will be closed from on Wednesday (22 February) when Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's delivers his Budget Speech.Read More
Cause for concern as more graduates apply for R350 grant
Sassa has revealed that 716 000, who are unemployed graduates, have applied for its R350 social relief grant.Read More
UCT, VC Phakeng saga a 'subversive attack' on black professionals, says ANCWL
The ANC Women's League has weighed in on the conflict between UCT and its vice chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng, saying a different approach was needed.Read More
[Homeless evictions] 'No trust between Cape Town and people living on streets'
The City of Cape Town is turning to the courts to evict hundreds of homeless people from its Central Business District.Read More
Loadshedding hell: 'We'll have stage 8 in April, stage 11 by June'
Eskom announced on Sunday that it will be ramping up to stage six rolling blackouts until further notice.Read More
Groote Schuur Hospital performs first incompatible kidney transplant in Africa
The surgery was performed on 35-year-old Chervon Meyer, after her brother donated one of his kidneys to save her life, despite him having a different blood type.Read More
WC govt to meet taxi operators in bid to avert strike on Wednesday
The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) is asking its drivers to park their minibuses tomorrow in protest against what it calls the unfair and continued impounding of minibus taxis for traffic violations, while drivers wait for operating permits.Read More