Spend #AnHourWith Cape Town actress and singer, Jawaahier Petersen this Sunday
Jawaahier Petersen is taking over our music playlist for another edition of #AnHourWith!
Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over the control of our playlist to a special guest for one hour - with only one brief - to play their favourite 80s and 90s tracks, while sharing their fondest memories.
Jawaahier is a former clinical social worker turned actress and singer.
She's the daughter of the late Taliep Petersen, a South African theatre and music legend, and Madeegha Anders, also a renowned performer.
Jawaahier and her mother were part of the cast of Marc Lottering's latest musical comedy production of Aunty Merle - Things Get Real, which had a succesful run at the Baxter Theatre.
You can also catch Jawaahier on TV, where she plays the role of Kaashifa in the popular kykNET TV series Suidooster.
But this Sunday, she'll share the songs and stories of the good old days with you!
Tune in to CapeTalk this Sunday for awesome tracks from Jimmy Nevis, Zayne Adam, and Spice Girls!
Listen across the city on 567 AM | DStv Channel 885 | The App | www.capetalk.co.za
