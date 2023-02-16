Outa takes govt to court over 'irrational' electricity State of Disaster
Bruce Whitfield interviews Advocate Stefanie Fick, Executive Director of the Accountability Division at the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse.
- The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) is challenging the declaration of the State of Disaster over electricity.
- It filed an urgent application requesting the overturning of the declaration in the Pretoria High Court on Thursday.
- Bruce Whitfield finds out the reasons for the move from Outa Executive Director Stefanie Fick.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the move a week ago during his State of the Nation Address.
RELATED: Ramaphosa announces National State of Disaster over electricity crisis
Outa brought an urgent application against the government in the Pretoria High Court on Thursday.
It believes the President's decision was "irrational, arbitrary and unlawful".
[The declaration] is the result of a crisis created by the government itself which has been more than 15 years in the making. It is unnecessary because laws already exist to enable urgent action to address the energy crisis.Organisation Undoing Tax Abuwse
Bruce Whitfield talks to Advocate Stefanie Fick, Executive Director of the Accountability Division at Outa.
What it boils down to says Fick, is that Outa believes the decision should be reviewed by a court of law.
The organisation is also asking as a matter of urgency that South Africa shouldn't see any regulations implemented while the court is looking at the review.
The main argument is we think that when this decision was made, the irrelevant stuff was taken into account and the relevant stuff was ignored... and it's just not legally sound to try and solve a situation that you control without a state of disaster.Stefanie Fick, Executive Director - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
Fick also questions the timing of the President's announcement in view of Eskom's own pronouncements on the energy crisis.
Interestingly enough, just two days before the President announced the state of disaster on this big stage, Eskom was getting its plan to Parliament...Stefanie Fick, Executive Director - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
Eskom is of the view that although there's loadshedding we are not staring a total blackout in the eyes, that the reason why there's loadshedding is to make sure that our grid doesn't collapse... They have plans...Stefanie Fick, Executive Director - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
Fick agrees that government getting more control through a state of disaster opens the door to further potential corruption, as we witnessed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
To again declare a state of disaster for something that is legally not supposed to happen bec ths is not a disaster - what happened in Kwa-Zulu Natal is a disaster, that's floods.Stefanie Fick, Executive Director - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
And what on earth a state of disaster will change if you already have two Ministers looking after this portfolio and you have legislation already in place in order to implement the plans that will alleviate this crisis...Stefanie Fick, Executive Director - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
Not just energy is a crisis... local government is a crisis, water is a crisis... Are we then just going to declare a state of disaster because that will fix the problem... And that cannot be allowed.Stefanie Fick, Executive Director - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
Fick sums up:
"I'm afraid if we do not have the political will required, we can declare states of disaster for the next ten years and it's not going to make a difference. We need to implement the lovely plans we are talking about."
Source : https://www.eskom.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/State-of-the-System-Briefing-15-November-2022-Final.pdf
