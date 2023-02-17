Happy 39th birthday AB de Villiers!

Streaming issues? Report here
Opinion
Latest Local
All eyes on Cape Town this weekend for its first E-Prix This weekend Cape Town will host its first-ever Formula E Grand Prix. 21 February 2023 12:59 PM
Portable solar panels, a cost-effective way to manage loadshedding As the threat of Stage 8 power cuts loom, alternative power solutions have become a South African must-have. 21 February 2023 10:18 AM
[BUDGET SPEECH] These roads will be closed from 6am on Wednesday Some roads will be closed from on Wednesday (22 February) when Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's delivers his Budget Speech. 21 February 2023 9:32 AM
View all Local
UCT, VC Phakeng saga a 'subversive attack' on black professionals, says ANCWL The ANC Women's League has weighed in on the conflict between UCT and its vice chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng, saying a different a... 21 February 2023 8:48 AM
[Homeless evictions] 'No trust between Cape Town and people living on streets' The City of Cape Town is turning to the courts to evict hundreds of homeless people from its Central Business District. 21 February 2023 8:19 AM
Makhura, Manana, Ntuli to be deployed to ANC's Luthuli House Eyewitness News understands that David Makhura, Mduduzi Manana, and Mdumiseni Ntuli, who lost out on the race to become the secret... 21 February 2023 5:58 AM
View all Politics
Is wind power a way for cargo ships to sail towards a greener future? Culture & climate lecturer debunks some of the myths about implementing wind power as a reliable energy source. 21 February 2023 9:07 AM
Scrap VAT on rooftop solar to boost demand - tax expert Experts are concerned about how the government will introduce solar panel tax breaks, amid the country's struggle for energy. 21 February 2023 7:54 AM
Loadshedding hell: 'We'll have stage 8 in April, stage 11 by June' Eskom announced on Sunday that it will be ramping up to stage six rolling blackouts until further notice. 21 February 2023 7:29 AM
View all Business
TasteAtlas ranks koeksister 13th best deep-fried dessert in the world South African sweet treat, koeksister, featured on the list of 50 most popular deep-fried desserts in the world. 21 February 2023 1:19 PM
Please keep our beautiful Cape Town clean - Central City Improvement District The City of Cape Town is calling on residents to join its spring clean initiative to curb littering and illegal dumping. 21 February 2023 11:26 AM
Going to the V&A Waterfront this week? Here are road closures to take note of These roads will be closed from Thursday, 23 February at 10:30pm. 21 February 2023 11:15 AM
View all Lifestyle
'We needed the 3 points to take the pressure off' - CT City coach Eric Tinkler Cape Town City beat Swallows 2-0 in the DStv Premiership, to snap a three-game losing streak in all competitions. 20 February 2023 8:36 PM
On track for Cape Town E-Prix: R350 tickets still available, but not for long! Preparations for the long-awaited Cape Town E-Prix are on track for next Saturday 25 November when the event kicks off on the stre... 18 February 2023 5:34 PM
Body of Ghana footballer Atsu discovered in aftermath of Türkiye quake Ghana international Christian Atsu played for a number of English Premier League sides before joining Turkish team Hatayspor in Se... 18 February 2023 2:02 PM
View all Sport
'I'm the real Tarzan of Africa,' Mzansi's ULTIMATE Tarzan fan gets kykNET series From dressing up in a full (or barely-there) costume, DeWet du Toit from George fulfils his dream to become Tarzan on big screens. 20 February 2023 1:05 PM
Backstreets Boys are coming to South Africa! Backstreet’s back, alright! 20 February 2023 5:52 AM
A worthy winner emerges at Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk at Somerset Mall! An impressive 17 correct answers saw medical student Ruth Amoore win the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk round at Somerset Mall. 20 February 2023 5:47 AM
View all Entertainment
Puzzling century-old letter was recently delivered to a London post box A mysterious letter, dated 1916, was found after it was mailed to a London address. 21 February 2023 1:10 PM
Cyclone Freddy to smash into Madagascar before moving to Mozambique, Zimbabwe Freddy will affect millions of people, some of who are yet to recover from the devastation left in January by Cyclone Cheneso. 21 February 2023 10:23 AM
Joe Biden embarks on 'high-risk' trip to Kyiv US President Joe Biden has promised to release another $500 million in military aid to Ukraine. 21 February 2023 8:47 AM
View all World
Botswana has lost a third of its rhinos to poaching since 2018 Botswana’s rhino population is dwindling with 138 rhinos being poached in the last five years. 21 February 2023 10:02 AM
Demand for donkey skins in China is wiping them out faster than they can breed In China, there is a high demand for donkey skins, which has led to the death of millions of donkeys annually. 16 February 2023 11:39 AM
Tanzania bans 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' for being 'morrally repugnant' The country's education minister announced an immediate ban on the popular children's books. 15 February 2023 8:32 AM
View all Africa
SA needs stricter firearm laws, as country faces a 'virus of gun violence' We're back to levels that we had in the late 1990s, and need urgent action to reduce the availability of guns, says Gun Free SA. 20 February 2023 7:19 AM
MANDY WIENER: The court of public opinion vs the court of law We've made the same mistake with AKA's death that we did with Reeva Steenkamp's - and that's a dangerous game, writes Mandy Wiener... 16 February 2023 3:42 AM
'Pothole FM': A great idea for a tyre producer, but does Dunlop ad misfire? Dunlop Tyres SA came up with the idea of recording a commercial inside a pothole, tying together the issue of road safety and the... 14 February 2023 7:38 PM
View all Opinion
Happy 39th birthday AB de Villiers!

17 February 2023 6:42 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
AB de Villiers

Let's celebrate some of our most memorable moments of the famed cricketer.

Former international cricketer and Proteas captain AB de Villiers turns 39 today!

Image: Wikimedia Commons
Image: Wikimedia Commons

Let's celebrate Mzansi's cricket legend and his 14-year batting and fielding career with these epic moments:

1) He broke records

In a match against the West Indies in Johannesburg in 2015, de Villiers broke records like:

  • Scoring the fastest half-century in 16 balls

  • Scoring the fastest century in the history of the game in just 31 balls, that's a strike rate of over 320

  • At the end of his innings, he scored 149 runs off 44 balls and fell short by one run of breaking another record, scoring the fastest 150

2) He broke test-score records

In a 2010 match with Pakistan in Abu Dhabi, de Villiers batted for more than 10 hours and broke Graeme Smith's record for the highest test score by a South African with 278

3) 33 runs in a test match is one of the best innings of his whole career

De Villiers showed a near-perfect defensive technique and batted for 246 balls.

4) He had a stellar T20 innings IPL performance

In 2016, the team played against the Gujarat Lions, de Villiers did all this in one match:

  • He scored his half-century in 50 balls and smashed his next 50 runs in just 18 balls

  • In his innings of 129 runs, he hit 12 sixes and 10 fours, that's 112 runs just in boundaries

  • With another batsman, they stitched the biggest partnership of 229 runs in T20s

5) He's dubbed 'Mr. 360' for a reason

In a test match against Australia in 2018, de Villiers scored an unbeaten 126 to take the team's score to 382 and a lead of 143 runs - truly showing his mastery in his craft by playing shots all around the wicket - hence, his industry nickname, Mr. 360.

Those extra runs helped the Proteas win the match and level the series 1-1.

Can't get enough? Watch some of his best moments below.

So, what's de Villiers up to today? Spending time with his beautiful family and bowling, of course.

Happy birthday, Mr. 360 - have a top-class day!


This article first appeared on KFM : Happy 39th birthday AB de Villiers!




17 February 2023 6:42 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
AB de Villiers

