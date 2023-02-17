[WATCH] Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes' memorial service - live right here from 3pm
Today, loved ones will gather to commemorate the life of the much-adored AKA.
The memorial service will take place at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.
It starts at 3pm - watch the live stream below:
It is our wish to celebrate the life of Kiernan with those he touched and impacted through his gift of music. His memorial will therefore be open to the public as well as streamed online on YouTube.Forbes family
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/CofWTuPthaY/
More from Local
All eyes on Cape Town this weekend for its first E-Prix
This weekend Cape Town will host its first-ever Formula E Grand Prix.Read More
Portable solar panels, a cost-effective way to manage loadshedding
As the threat of Stage 8 power cuts loom, alternative power solutions have become a South African must-have.Read More
[BUDGET SPEECH] These roads will be closed from 6am on Wednesday
Some roads will be closed from on Wednesday (22 February) when Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's delivers his Budget Speech.Read More
Cause for concern as more graduates apply for R350 grant
Sassa has revealed that 716 000, who are unemployed graduates, have applied for its R350 social relief grant.Read More
UCT, VC Phakeng saga a 'subversive attack' on black professionals, says ANCWL
The ANC Women's League has weighed in on the conflict between UCT and its vice chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng, saying a different approach was needed.Read More
[Homeless evictions] 'No trust between Cape Town and people living on streets'
The City of Cape Town is turning to the courts to evict hundreds of homeless people from its Central Business District.Read More
Loadshedding hell: 'We'll have stage 8 in April, stage 11 by June'
Eskom announced on Sunday that it will be ramping up to stage six rolling blackouts until further notice.Read More
Groote Schuur Hospital performs first incompatible kidney transplant in Africa
The surgery was performed on 35-year-old Chervon Meyer, after her brother donated one of his kidneys to save her life, despite him having a different blood type.Read More
WC govt to meet taxi operators in bid to avert strike on Wednesday
The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) is asking its drivers to park their minibuses tomorrow in protest against what it calls the unfair and continued impounding of minibus taxis for traffic violations, while drivers wait for operating permits.Read More