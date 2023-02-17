Premier Alan Winde has plans to end loadshedding in 'province of hope'





Lester Kiewit interviews Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier.

On Thursday, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde delivered his annual State of the Province Address, addressing the energy crisis, joblessness, economic growth, and education.

Highlights of the interview:

Addressing an energy crisis is typically not part of the provincial mandate

Winde has submitted to the Provincial Treasury a request to set aside R1 billion over three years as a means to respond to the energy crisis

These funds will protect the province from the economically crippling blackouts

In terms of a longer-term solution, the Western Cape municipality does not want to be reliant on Eskom

Winde is against the need for an additional energy minister as proposed by President Cyril Ramaphosa. The country doesn't need more politicians in those positions, they need energy experts, he argues

The province has put together an Energy Council consisting of experts to mitigate loadshedding and its impact

The provincial government built 840 extra classrooms in this financial year, four times more than the previous record

Additionally, 1143 teachers have been employed

Hospitals and classrooms will be updated, including the addition of wards, specifically psychiatric wards

It really changes the discussion in the room when you've got specialists and not extra politicians. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

For me, it's not about spending lots of government money on this [Energy Council]; it's about creating the enabling environment at the local government level... how do we then entice the private sector into that space? Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

[We are] delivering more classrooms than we've ever delivered before, and we will continue with that. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

Mental well-being... a big issue that we face across the province. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

I really think that this province is a province of hope. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

