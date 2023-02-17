Premier Alan Winde has plans to end loadshedding in 'province of hope'
Lester Kiewit interviews Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier.
On Thursday, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde delivered his annual State of the Province Address, addressing the energy crisis, joblessness, economic growth, and education.
February 16, 2023
February 16, 2023
RELATED: WC govt sets aside R1 billion to counter load shedding
Highlights of the interview:
- Addressing an energy crisis is typically not part of the provincial mandate
- Winde has submitted to the Provincial Treasury a request to set aside R1 billion over three years as a means to respond to the energy crisis
- These funds will protect the province from the economically crippling blackouts
- In terms of a longer-term solution, the Western Cape municipality does not want to be reliant on Eskom
- Winde is against the need for an additional energy minister as proposed by President Cyril Ramaphosa. The country doesn't need more politicians in those positions, they need energy experts, he argues
- The province has put together an Energy Council consisting of experts to mitigate loadshedding and its impact
- The provincial government built 840 extra classrooms in this financial year, four times more than the previous record
- Additionally, 1143 teachers have been employed
- Hospitals and classrooms will be updated, including the addition of wards, specifically psychiatric wards
It really changes the discussion in the room when you've got specialists and not extra politicians.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
For me, it's not about spending lots of government money on this [Energy Council]; it's about creating the enabling environment at the local government level... how do we then entice the private sector into that space?Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
[We are] delivering more classrooms than we've ever delivered before, and we will continue with that.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
Mental well-being... a big issue that we face across the province.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
I really think that this province is a province of hope.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : @alanwinde/Twitter
More from Local
All eyes on Cape Town this weekend for its first E-Prix
This weekend Cape Town will host its first-ever Formula E Grand Prix.Read More
Portable solar panels, a cost-effective way to manage loadshedding
As the threat of Stage 8 power cuts loom, alternative power solutions have become a South African must-have.Read More
[BUDGET SPEECH] These roads will be closed from 6am on Wednesday
Some roads will be closed from on Wednesday (22 February) when Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's delivers his Budget Speech.Read More
Cause for concern as more graduates apply for R350 grant
Sassa has revealed that 716 000, who are unemployed graduates, have applied for its R350 social relief grant.Read More
UCT, VC Phakeng saga a 'subversive attack' on black professionals, says ANCWL
The ANC Women's League has weighed in on the conflict between UCT and its vice chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng, saying a different approach was needed.Read More
[Homeless evictions] 'No trust between Cape Town and people living on streets'
The City of Cape Town is turning to the courts to evict hundreds of homeless people from its Central Business District.Read More
Loadshedding hell: 'We'll have stage 8 in April, stage 11 by June'
Eskom announced on Sunday that it will be ramping up to stage six rolling blackouts until further notice.Read More
Groote Schuur Hospital performs first incompatible kidney transplant in Africa
The surgery was performed on 35-year-old Chervon Meyer, after her brother donated one of his kidneys to save her life, despite him having a different blood type.Read More
WC govt to meet taxi operators in bid to avert strike on Wednesday
The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) is asking its drivers to park their minibuses tomorrow in protest against what it calls the unfair and continued impounding of minibus taxis for traffic violations, while drivers wait for operating permits.Read More
More from Politics
UCT, VC Phakeng saga a 'subversive attack' on black professionals, says ANCWL
The ANC Women's League has weighed in on the conflict between UCT and its vice chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng, saying a different approach was needed.Read More
[Homeless evictions] 'No trust between Cape Town and people living on streets'
The City of Cape Town is turning to the courts to evict hundreds of homeless people from its Central Business District.Read More
Makhura, Manana, Ntuli to be deployed to ANC's Luthuli House
Eyewitness News understands that David Makhura, Mduduzi Manana, and Mdumiseni Ntuli, who lost out on the race to become the secretary-general of the governing party last year, were deployed to help firm up Luthuli House.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Serious flooding impacts our nation
All the news you need to know.Read More
[LISTEN] ANC frustrated by Ramaphosa's silence on cabinet reshuffle
Tshidi Madia speaks with political analyst Sandile Swana.Read More
[LISTEN] City granted order to evict those unlawfully occupying CBD pavements
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis expects a final order to be granted in April 2023, following a court hearing.Read More
Resolution reportedly in place to suspend UCT VC Phakeng - Rebecca Davis
Daily Maverick reports that the University of Cape Town is planning to suspend Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng.Read More
A poem to Cape Town, says 'Gilt' artist at her Zeitz Mocaa solo exhibition
Since its opening Zeitz Mocaa has become a space for artists in the African diaspora to show their work.Read More
Germany hosts refugee summit as it struggles to cope with migration
This week Germany held a refugee summit to try and address some of the country’s migration challenges.Read More