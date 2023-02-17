Air India buys 470 Boeing, Airbus planes amid middleclass population boom





Lester Kiewet speaks with Leanne De Bassompierre.

India's growing and upwardly mobile middle-class has a keen interest in travel, enough to convince the nation's largest international airline and second-largest domestic carrier to direct at least $34 billion toward new aircraft purchases.

Totalling 470 new planes of various configurations, the carrier will be taking on 220 Boeing passenger jets for $34 billion and 250 Airbus passenger jets. Airbus declined to disclose the financial terms of their deal.

The purchase will revitalise Air India's capabilities, putting them in a prime position to be a key carrier, not only in India but in the region at large.

Air India. © rjf88/123rf.com

They've made this huge new order for 470 new aircraft. It's going to be delivered within the next seven to eight years which really means that they are completely overhauling the fleet that they currently have. Leanne De Bassompierre

