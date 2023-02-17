



Yes! H&M is joining the world of convenience, online shopping, and home deliveries.

In December 2022, the retail giant announced that it will launch online in South Africa.

True to their announcement, the brand launches online in partnership with Superbalist on 22 February.

Brand lovers will be able to shop online for H&M's fashion items for women, men, teens, and kids, and interior and décor products from H&M Home.

On the brand's online shopping move, the country manager said...

We are excited to launch online shopping across South Africa and offer all customers access to quality fashion at the best price, in a sustainable way, now just a click away. The partnership reinforces our commitment to sustainable growth in South Africa and will complement our current 28 stores across the country. Caroline Nelson, country manager - H&M South Africa

Nelson also said that their online presence with Superbalist will offer customers 'exclusive' access to their 'H&M Studio' collection which will launch in March 2023...

H&M´s latest fashion-forward collection, H&M Studio, is exclusively launching on Superbalist on 2 March 2023. Caroline Nelson, country manager - H&M South Africa

Of course, as is customary with online shopping packages, you'll have the choice of door-to-door delivery or self-collection at more than 80 Takealot Pickup Points across the country with multiple online payment options too.

While the retail giant makes online moves to delight fans, they're also set to launch a new store in Tygervalley Shopping Centre on 27 April 2023.

Happy adding to your cart, online shopping lovers - prep your bank account now already!

This article first appeared on KFM : H&M South Africa launches online store with Superbalist