H&M South Africa launches online store with Superbalist
Yes! H&M is joining the world of convenience, online shopping, and home deliveries.
In December 2022, the retail giant announced that it will launch online in South Africa.
True to their announcement, the brand launches online in partnership with Superbalist on 22 February.
Brand lovers will be able to shop online for H&M's fashion items for women, men, teens, and kids, and interior and décor products from H&M Home.
On the brand's online shopping move, the country manager said...
We are excited to launch online shopping across South Africa and offer all customers access to quality fashion at the best price, in a sustainable way, now just a click away. The partnership reinforces our commitment to sustainable growth in South Africa and will complement our current 28 stores across the country.Caroline Nelson, country manager - H&M South Africa
Nelson also said that their online presence with Superbalist will offer customers 'exclusive' access to their 'H&M Studio' collection which will launch in March 2023...
H&M´s latest fashion-forward collection, H&M Studio, is exclusively launching on Superbalist on 2 March 2023.Caroline Nelson, country manager - H&M South Africa
Of course, as is customary with online shopping packages, you'll have the choice of door-to-door delivery or self-collection at more than 80 Takealot Pickup Points across the country with multiple online payment options too.
While the retail giant makes online moves to delight fans, they're also set to launch a new store in Tygervalley Shopping Centre on 27 April 2023.
Happy adding to your cart, online shopping lovers - prep your bank account now already!
This article first appeared on KFM : H&M South Africa launches online store with Superbalist
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_33975857_man-holding-a-credit-card-and-typing-on-line-shopping-on-the-internet-using-a-laptop.html
More from Lifestyle
TasteAtlas ranks koeksister 13th best deep-fried dessert in the world
South African sweet treat, koeksister, featured on the list of 50 most popular deep-fried desserts in the world.Read More
Please keep our beautiful Cape Town clean - Central City Improvement District
The City of Cape Town is calling on residents to join its spring clean initiative to curb littering and illegal dumping.Read More
Going to the V&A Waterfront this week? Here are road closures to take note of
These roads will be closed from Thursday, 23 February at 10:30pm.Read More
10 Cape Town bakeries bread lovers 'knead' to know
It's Real Bread Week from February 18-26 and that means highlighting some top bakeries around Cape Town is a must!Read More
Meta verified: will this service allow content creators to pay to be popular?
Meta is rolling out a paid verification service, which will allow users to pay for a blue check to prove their authenticity.Read More
Legal implications of unmarried couples who live together
Taking your romantic relationship to a new level? Have you considered the legal implications of a "vat en sit"?Read More
It's Real Bread Week! Here are no-knead recipes that needs 5 ingredients or less
From banana bread to garlic naan and bread made with ice cream - these recipes need five ingredients or less to come to life.Read More
'Embracing community helps us live longer, and be healthier' — Roze Phillips
If you want to live a longer, healthier, and happier life, the key could be in the people you spend your life with.Read More
Roald Dahl's books are being rewritten to remove words like 'fat' and 'ugly'
His children’s books are getting a rewritten to remove language that could be seen as offensive.Read More
More from Local
All eyes on Cape Town this weekend for its first E-Prix
This weekend Cape Town will host its first-ever Formula E Grand Prix.Read More
Portable solar panels, a cost-effective way to manage loadshedding
As the threat of Stage 8 power cuts loom, alternative power solutions have become a South African must-have.Read More
[BUDGET SPEECH] These roads will be closed from 6am on Wednesday
Some roads will be closed from on Wednesday (22 February) when Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's delivers his Budget Speech.Read More
Cause for concern as more graduates apply for R350 grant
Sassa has revealed that 716 000, who are unemployed graduates, have applied for its R350 social relief grant.Read More
UCT, VC Phakeng saga a 'subversive attack' on black professionals, says ANCWL
The ANC Women's League has weighed in on the conflict between UCT and its vice chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng, saying a different approach was needed.Read More
[Homeless evictions] 'No trust between Cape Town and people living on streets'
The City of Cape Town is turning to the courts to evict hundreds of homeless people from its Central Business District.Read More
Loadshedding hell: 'We'll have stage 8 in April, stage 11 by June'
Eskom announced on Sunday that it will be ramping up to stage six rolling blackouts until further notice.Read More
Groote Schuur Hospital performs first incompatible kidney transplant in Africa
The surgery was performed on 35-year-old Chervon Meyer, after her brother donated one of his kidneys to save her life, despite him having a different blood type.Read More
WC govt to meet taxi operators in bid to avert strike on Wednesday
The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) is asking its drivers to park their minibuses tomorrow in protest against what it calls the unfair and continued impounding of minibus taxis for traffic violations, while drivers wait for operating permits.Read More