Justice for Tazne Van Wyk (8): 'Pure evil' murderer/rapist gets 9 life sentences
Clarence Ford interviews Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs.
Tazne van Wyk's murderer has been sentenced to nine life terms, after being found guilty of the rape and murder of the eight-year-old.
After leading the police to her body in a stormwater pipe along the N1 highway near Worcester, the convicted killer and serial rapist was arrested in the Eastern Cape after Van Wyk disappeared from her Elsies River home in February 2020.
He was out on parole at the time of Tazne's murder and has been convicted of numerous crimes dating back to 1981.
RELATED: Tazne Van Wyk's murderer is sentenced
Isaacs shares more:
- Out of the 27 charges against him, only four were in connection with Tazne, the rest of the charges were mostly involving crimes of a sexual nature against minors and relatives
- As a result of this, the accused's name cannot be shared as the underaged victims need to be protected
- Captain Martino Plaatjies' excellent detective work secured the conviction. Plaatjies says it is the worst case of his career
- Tazne's case gave other victims an opportunity and 'safe space' to come forward and share their stories about their interactions with the convicted murderer. These confessions helped build a strong case against the murderer
- The convict's family played a significant role in bringing justice to Tazne. His ex-wife helped the police lure the murderer and his sister supplied the police with an image of him
RELATED: Tazne van Wyk's killer shouldn't have been allowed back into community: Activist
We must remember that it's not the first case in Elsies River. Three years before that we had three-year-old Courtney Pieters who was also found murdered.Lauren Isaacs, Reporter – Eye Witness News
As journos, we're used to hearing details like this, but we'd be sitting in court cringing because we couldn't believe the level of pure evil... it was awful to listen to.Lauren Isaacs, Reporter – Eye Witness News
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
More from Local
All eyes on Cape Town this weekend for its first E-Prix
This weekend Cape Town will host its first-ever Formula E Grand Prix.Read More
Portable solar panels, a cost-effective way to manage loadshedding
As the threat of Stage 8 power cuts loom, alternative power solutions have become a South African must-have.Read More
[BUDGET SPEECH] These roads will be closed from 6am on Wednesday
Some roads will be closed from on Wednesday (22 February) when Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's delivers his Budget Speech.Read More
Cause for concern as more graduates apply for R350 grant
Sassa has revealed that 716 000, who are unemployed graduates, have applied for its R350 social relief grant.Read More
UCT, VC Phakeng saga a 'subversive attack' on black professionals, says ANCWL
The ANC Women's League has weighed in on the conflict between UCT and its vice chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng, saying a different approach was needed.Read More
[Homeless evictions] 'No trust between Cape Town and people living on streets'
The City of Cape Town is turning to the courts to evict hundreds of homeless people from its Central Business District.Read More
Loadshedding hell: 'We'll have stage 8 in April, stage 11 by June'
Eskom announced on Sunday that it will be ramping up to stage six rolling blackouts until further notice.Read More
Groote Schuur Hospital performs first incompatible kidney transplant in Africa
The surgery was performed on 35-year-old Chervon Meyer, after her brother donated one of his kidneys to save her life, despite him having a different blood type.Read More
WC govt to meet taxi operators in bid to avert strike on Wednesday
The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) is asking its drivers to park their minibuses tomorrow in protest against what it calls the unfair and continued impounding of minibus taxis for traffic violations, while drivers wait for operating permits.Read More