Justice for Tazne Van Wyk (8): 'Pure evil' murderer/rapist gets 9 life sentences





Clarence Ford interviews Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs.

Tazne van Wyk's murderer has been sentenced to nine life terms, after being found guilty of the rape and murder of the eight-year-old.

After leading the police to her body in a stormwater pipe along the N1 highway near Worcester, the convicted killer and serial rapist was arrested in the Eastern Cape after Van Wyk disappeared from her Elsies River home in February 2020.

He was out on parole at the time of Tazne's murder and has been convicted of numerous crimes dating back to 1981.

FILE: Tazne van Wyk. Picture: @SAPoliceService.

Isaacs shares more:

Out of the 27 charges against him, only four were in connection with Tazne, the rest of the charges were mostly involving crimes of a sexual nature against minors and relatives

As a result of this, the accused's name cannot be shared as the underaged victims need to be protected

Captain Martino Plaatjies' excellent detective work secured the conviction. Plaatjies says it is the worst case of his career

Tazne's case gave other victims an opportunity and 'safe space' to come forward and share their stories about their interactions with the convicted murderer. These confessions helped build a strong case against the murderer

The convict's family played a significant role in bringing justice to Tazne. His ex-wife helped the police lure the murderer and his sister supplied the police with an image of him

We must remember that it's not the first case in Elsies River. Three years before that we had three-year-old Courtney Pieters who was also found murdered. Lauren Isaacs, Reporter – Eye Witness News

As journos, we're used to hearing details like this, but we'd be sitting in court cringing because we couldn't believe the level of pure evil... it was awful to listen to. Lauren Isaacs, Reporter – Eye Witness News

