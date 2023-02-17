TikTok: Would you pay to watch your favourite creator's content?





If you didn't know, in 2022, TikTok reigned supreme as "the most downloaded app in the world."

Since its inception in 2016, the video-hosting social media app has been downloaded more than 176 million times.

The app's popularity really surged during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020–2021, and by early 2022, it had garnered one billion global daily users.

If you're not familiar with the app, here's a quick look at what the app achieved last year:

So, if TikTok is the most downloaded social media app, why might it charge users R18 to watch creator content?

In a stark contrast to its success last year, the social media app is fighting to retain it's top spot in the world of social media entertainment.

According to reports from a technology news company called The Information, the alleged paywall talk comes after TikTok slashed its global ad revenue target by around $2 billion last November in response to decreasing sales and a declining user base.

It's also a way to keep creators and their content on the platform, which can attract new and old users.

A spokesperson for TikTok said...

We're committed to exploring new ways to create a valuable and rewarding experience for the TikTok creator community. On TikTok, anyone can be a creator and everyone can enjoy entertainment from our inspiring creators, and we aim to continue innovating this experience so people can express themselves, find their community, and be rewarded for their creativity TikTok spokesperson

In addition to the paywall feature, it’s also reported that the app might also be toying with new features like:

1) Targeting older audiences by introducing more polished videos than those shot on amateur smartphones.

2) Working on a Creator Fund 2.0, the first of which launched in 2020.

This aims to pay creators with more than 100,000 followers in an effort to keep them creating content on the platform.

Creator Fund 2.0 is set to launch in March 2023.

And that's the story!

The question is, how much would you pay to see your favourite creator's content if the paywall was implemented?

This article first appeared on KFM : TikTok: Would you pay to watch your favourite creator's content?