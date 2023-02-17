Pensioners in Wuhan, China protest: 'Down with the reactionary government!'
Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
- Hundreds of Chinese pensioners took to the streets of Wuhan on Wednesday to protest against state health insurance reforms
- They are challenging the measures that were introduced when the cash-strapped government sought to tighten spending in the aftermath of China’s costly zero-Covid policy
- The elderly protesters want monthly claims for medicine to be reduced by one-third
The Chinese Communist Party is facing mounting pressure from pensioners over improved social care and health insurance changes that reduce payouts for medicine and outpatient care.
Members of China’s rapidly aging population have taken part in a week of protests demanding improved social care, as local governments face severely depleted budgets due to the country’s “zero covid” expenses.
According to The Financial Times, the crowds chanted slogans such as “down with the reactionary government.”
The demonstrations come on the back of Beijing's financial challenges as it tries to cushion China’s underfunded healthcare system and care for an ageing population that declined for the first time in decades last year.
This article first appeared on 702
