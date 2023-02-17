Tesla recalls over 300k of its US vehicles for ‘exceeding speed limits’
Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
• Tesla announced on Thursday that it would recall 362,000 US vehicles to update its Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta software
• This is after regulators said the driver assistance system did not adequately adhere to traffic safety laws and could cause crashes.
Tesla is voluntarily recalling 362,758 vehicles and warns that its experimental driver-assistance software may cause crashes.
The recall notice was posted on the website of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Thursday.
Tesla will deliver an over-the-air software update to cars to address the issues, the recall notice said.
Driving-assisted luxury vehicle Tesla may cause crashes and will temporarily recall its vehicle, according to The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
It says Tesla’s software allows a vehicle to 'exceed speed limits or travel through intersections in an unlawful or unpredictable manner increases the risk of a crash'.
Tesla will dean over-the-air (OTA) software update free of charge, and the electric vehicle maker said is not aware of any injuries or deaths that may be related to the recall issue. The automaker said it had 18 warranty claims.
Tesla shares were down 1.6% at $210.76 on Thursday afternoon.
What happens when you disagree with a computer?Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the full audio above.
This article first appeared on 702 : Tesla recalls over 300k of its US vehicles for ‘exceeding speed limits’
Source : Wikimedia Commons/ Tumbenhaur
More from World
Puzzling century-old letter was recently delivered to a London post box
A mysterious letter, dated 1916, was found after it was mailed to a London address.Read More
Cyclone Freddy to smash into Madagascar before moving to Mozambique, Zimbabwe
Freddy will affect millions of people, some of who are yet to recover from the devastation left in January by Cyclone Cheneso.Read More
Joe Biden embarks on 'high-risk' trip to Kyiv
US President Joe Biden has promised to release another $500 million in military aid to Ukraine.Read More
'You can't negotiate while a country is bombing your land': Ukrainian ambassador
Friday marks a year since Russia invaded Ukraine and started the largest war in Europe since 1945.Read More
Whoopsies! Art collector accidently shatters R725 000 Jeff Koons sculpture
The museum in Miami is awaiting an insurance inspection.Read More
Body of Ghana footballer Atsu discovered in aftermath of Türkiye quake
Ghana international Christian Atsu played for a number of English Premier League sides before joining Turkish team Hatayspor in September 2022.Read More
Hero's sendoff and welcome for Gift of the Givers as they return from Türkiye
Search and rescue teams have started leaving Türkiye as hopes of finding more earthquake survivors fade. Zain Johnson talks to Gift of the Givers' Ali Sablay about the next steps.Read More
Germany hosts refugee summit as it struggles to cope with migration
This week Germany held a refugee summit to try and address some of the country’s migration challenges.Read More
BBC offices in India 'surveyed' after documentary on PM Narendra Modi
The BBC offices in India were raided after the release of a documentary on the Indian prime minister.Read More