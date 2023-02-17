



Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

• Tesla announced on Thursday that it would recall 362,000 US vehicles to update its Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta software

• This is after regulators said the driver assistance system did not adequately adhere to traffic safety laws and could cause crashes.

A Tesla charging station. Picture: Pixabay.com

Tesla is voluntarily recalling 362,758 vehicles and warns that its experimental driver-assistance software may cause crashes.

The recall notice was posted on the website of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Thursday.

Tesla will deliver an over-the-air software update to cars to address the issues, the recall notice said.

Driving-assisted luxury vehicle Tesla may cause crashes and will temporarily recall its vehicle, according to The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

It says Tesla’s software allows a vehicle to 'exceed speed limits or travel through intersections in an unlawful or unpredictable manner increases the risk of a crash'.

Tesla will dean over-the-air (OTA) software update free of charge, and the electric vehicle maker said is not aware of any injuries or deaths that may be related to the recall issue. The automaker said it had 18 warranty claims.

Tesla shares were down 1.6% at $210.76 on Thursday afternoon.

What happens when you disagree with a computer? Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent

This article first appeared on 702 : Tesla recalls over 300k of its US vehicles for ‘exceeding speed limits’