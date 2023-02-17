Netflix unveils chilling trailer for missing Malaysian Airlines flight doccie
Netflix has released the trailer for its latest docuseries, MH370: The Plane that Disappeared.
The three-part series tells the story about how 227 passengers and 12 crew members on aboard vanished from all radar in March 2014.
The flight took off from Kuala Lumpar International Airport in Malaysia, enroute to Beijing, China, but disappeared off the radar over the South China Sea between Malayisa and Vietnam.
“Good night. Malaysian 370,” was reportedly the last message received from the captain on the flight before the aircraft’s transponder stopped function.
Despite extensive search and rescue operation, involving multiple countries, no signs of the wreckage was discovered – even nine years later.
Over the years, several theories, such a hijacking, emerged about the plane’s disappearance.
Directed by Louise Malkinson, Netflix will attempt to answer some of the biggest questions surrounding the planes disappearance.
MH370: The Flight That Disappeared will be available to stream on Netflix from 8 March.
