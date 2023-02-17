City slams Santaco's 'targeting minibus-taxi operator' claims
The City of Cape Town has released a statement in response to Santaco's claims that the City is targeting minibus-taxis by issuing fines for transgressions and impounding illegal operators' vechicles.
This is completely untrue, says the City.
RELATED: Santaco plans stay-away in Western Cape next week
The City says that the claims are an attempt for those in the industry to "establish a regime where they can operate with impunity".
I want to make it very clear to Santaco: No single stakeholder has a monopoly over public transport in Cape Town.City of Cape Town, Media Office
The City goes on to say that it will act accordingly to those who are driving around without driver’s licences and transporting commuters in vehicles that are unlicensed and not roadworthy.
The CoCT will do this without intimidation or discouragement, it adds.
According to the National Land Transport Act, which the City complies with, those providing a public transport service must procure a legal licence and must comply with the rules of that specific licence.
For those found operating without the necessary legal documents, they will be held liable for a fine, and when necessary, have their vehicles impounded.
The City of Cape Town enforces the provisions of the NLTA without fear or favour.City of Cape Town, Media Office
Those operators who are operating legally, and comply with the rules of the road do not have to fear fines or impoundments, but those who are violating the law will be caught and fined.City of Cape Town, Media Office
Going forward, the City calls on Santaco to "get its house in order, and to ensure its members comply with the traffic rules and the NLTA".
Claims by the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) that the City of Cape Town is ‘targeting’ minibus-taxi operators by issuing fines for transgressions and impounding illegal operators’ vehicles are dishonest to say the least.City of Cape Town, Media Office
Click here to read the full media release.
More from Local
All eyes on Cape Town this weekend for its first E-Prix
This weekend Cape Town will host its first-ever Formula E Grand Prix.Read More
Portable solar panels, a cost-effective way to manage loadshedding
As the threat of Stage 8 power cuts loom, alternative power solutions have become a South African must-have.Read More
[BUDGET SPEECH] These roads will be closed from 6am on Wednesday
Some roads will be closed from on Wednesday (22 February) when Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's delivers his Budget Speech.Read More
Cause for concern as more graduates apply for R350 grant
Sassa has revealed that 716 000, who are unemployed graduates, have applied for its R350 social relief grant.Read More
UCT, VC Phakeng saga a 'subversive attack' on black professionals, says ANCWL
The ANC Women's League has weighed in on the conflict between UCT and its vice chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng, saying a different approach was needed.Read More
[Homeless evictions] 'No trust between Cape Town and people living on streets'
The City of Cape Town is turning to the courts to evict hundreds of homeless people from its Central Business District.Read More
Loadshedding hell: 'We'll have stage 8 in April, stage 11 by June'
Eskom announced on Sunday that it will be ramping up to stage six rolling blackouts until further notice.Read More
Groote Schuur Hospital performs first incompatible kidney transplant in Africa
The surgery was performed on 35-year-old Chervon Meyer, after her brother donated one of his kidneys to save her life, despite him having a different blood type.Read More
WC govt to meet taxi operators in bid to avert strike on Wednesday
The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) is asking its drivers to park their minibuses tomorrow in protest against what it calls the unfair and continued impounding of minibus taxis for traffic violations, while drivers wait for operating permits.Read More
More from Politics
UCT, VC Phakeng saga a 'subversive attack' on black professionals, says ANCWL
The ANC Women's League has weighed in on the conflict between UCT and its vice chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng, saying a different approach was needed.Read More
[Homeless evictions] 'No trust between Cape Town and people living on streets'
The City of Cape Town is turning to the courts to evict hundreds of homeless people from its Central Business District.Read More
Makhura, Manana, Ntuli to be deployed to ANC's Luthuli House
Eyewitness News understands that David Makhura, Mduduzi Manana, and Mdumiseni Ntuli, who lost out on the race to become the secretary-general of the governing party last year, were deployed to help firm up Luthuli House.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Serious flooding impacts our nation
All the news you need to know.Read More
[LISTEN] ANC frustrated by Ramaphosa's silence on cabinet reshuffle
Tshidi Madia speaks with political analyst Sandile Swana.Read More
[LISTEN] City granted order to evict those unlawfully occupying CBD pavements
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis expects a final order to be granted in April 2023, following a court hearing.Read More
Resolution reportedly in place to suspend UCT VC Phakeng - Rebecca Davis
Daily Maverick reports that the University of Cape Town is planning to suspend Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng.Read More
A poem to Cape Town, says 'Gilt' artist at her Zeitz Mocaa solo exhibition
Since its opening Zeitz Mocaa has become a space for artists in the African diaspora to show their work.Read More
Germany hosts refugee summit as it struggles to cope with migration
This week Germany held a refugee summit to try and address some of the country’s migration challenges.Read More