City slams Santaco's 'targeting minibus-taxi operator' claims





The City of Cape Town has released a statement in response to Santaco's claims that the City is targeting minibus-taxis by issuing fines for transgressions and impounding illegal operators' vechicles.

This is completely untrue, says the City.

Taxi drivers blocked roads in Marabastad on 18 November 2020 as part of a mass shutdown in Gauteng. The taxi industry wants government to fast-track the payout of more than R1 billion in relief funds announced by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN.

The City says that the claims are an attempt for those in the industry to "establish a regime where they can operate with impunity".

I want to make it very clear to Santaco: No single stakeholder has a monopoly over public transport in Cape Town. City of Cape Town, Media Office

The City goes on to say that it will act accordingly to those who are driving around without driver’s licences and transporting commuters in vehicles that are unlicensed and not roadworthy.

The CoCT will do this without intimidation or discouragement, it adds.

According to the National Land Transport Act, which the City complies with, those providing a public transport service must procure a legal licence and must comply with the rules of that specific licence.

For those found operating without the necessary legal documents, they will be held liable for a fine, and when necessary, have their vehicles impounded.

The City of Cape Town enforces the provisions of the NLTA without fear or favour. City of Cape Town, Media Office

Those operators who are operating legally, and comply with the rules of the road do not have to fear fines or impoundments, but those who are violating the law will be caught and fined. City of Cape Town, Media Office

Going forward, the City calls on Santaco to "get its house in order, and to ensure its members comply with the traffic rules and the NLTA".

Claims by the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) that the City of Cape Town is ‘targeting’ minibus-taxi operators by issuing fines for transgressions and impounding illegal operators’ vehicles are dishonest to say the least. City of Cape Town, Media Office

