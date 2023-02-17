NPA confirms letter from Tembe family claiming AKA responsible for Anele's death

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
All eyes on Cape Town this weekend for its first E-Prix This weekend Cape Town will host its first-ever Formula E Grand Prix. 21 February 2023 12:59 PM
Portable solar panels, a cost-effective way to manage loadshedding As the threat of Stage 8 power cuts loom, alternative power solutions have become a South African must-have. 21 February 2023 10:18 AM
[BUDGET SPEECH] These roads will be closed from 6am on Wednesday Some roads will be closed from on Wednesday (22 February) when Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's delivers his Budget Speech. 21 February 2023 9:32 AM
View all Local
UCT, VC Phakeng saga a 'subversive attack' on black professionals, says ANCWL The ANC Women's League has weighed in on the conflict between UCT and its vice chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng, saying a different a... 21 February 2023 8:48 AM
[Homeless evictions] 'No trust between Cape Town and people living on streets' The City of Cape Town is turning to the courts to evict hundreds of homeless people from its Central Business District. 21 February 2023 8:19 AM
Makhura, Manana, Ntuli to be deployed to ANC's Luthuli House Eyewitness News understands that David Makhura, Mduduzi Manana, and Mdumiseni Ntuli, who lost out on the race to become the secret... 21 February 2023 5:58 AM
View all Politics
Is wind power a way for cargo ships to sail towards a greener future? Culture & climate lecturer debunks some of the myths about implementing wind power as a reliable energy source. 21 February 2023 9:07 AM
Scrap VAT on rooftop solar to boost demand - tax expert Experts are concerned about how the government will introduce solar panel tax breaks, amid the country's struggle for energy. 21 February 2023 7:54 AM
Loadshedding hell: 'We'll have stage 8 in April, stage 11 by June' Eskom announced on Sunday that it will be ramping up to stage six rolling blackouts until further notice. 21 February 2023 7:29 AM
View all Business
TasteAtlas ranks koeksister 13th best deep-fried dessert in the world South African sweet treat, koeksister, featured on the list of 50 most popular deep-fried desserts in the world. 21 February 2023 1:19 PM
Please keep our beautiful Cape Town clean - Central City Improvement District The City of Cape Town is calling on residents to join its spring clean initiative to curb littering and illegal dumping. 21 February 2023 11:26 AM
Going to the V&A Waterfront this week? Here are road closures to take note of These roads will be closed from Thursday, 23 February at 10:30pm. 21 February 2023 11:15 AM
View all Lifestyle
'We needed the 3 points to take the pressure off' - CT City coach Eric Tinkler Cape Town City beat Swallows 2-0 in the DStv Premiership, to snap a three-game losing streak in all competitions. 20 February 2023 8:36 PM
On track for Cape Town E-Prix: R350 tickets still available, but not for long! Preparations for the long-awaited Cape Town E-Prix are on track for next Saturday 25 November when the event kicks off on the stre... 18 February 2023 5:34 PM
Body of Ghana footballer Atsu discovered in aftermath of Türkiye quake Ghana international Christian Atsu played for a number of English Premier League sides before joining Turkish team Hatayspor in Se... 18 February 2023 2:02 PM
View all Sport
'I'm the real Tarzan of Africa,' Mzansi's ULTIMATE Tarzan fan gets kykNET series From dressing up in a full (or barely-there) costume, DeWet du Toit from George fulfils his dream to become Tarzan on big screens. 20 February 2023 1:05 PM
Backstreets Boys are coming to South Africa! Backstreet’s back, alright! 20 February 2023 5:52 AM
A worthy winner emerges at Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk at Somerset Mall! An impressive 17 correct answers saw medical student Ruth Amoore win the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk round at Somerset Mall. 20 February 2023 5:47 AM
View all Entertainment
Puzzling century-old letter was recently delivered to a London post box A mysterious letter, dated 1916, was found after it was mailed to a London address. 21 February 2023 1:10 PM
Cyclone Freddy to smash into Madagascar before moving to Mozambique, Zimbabwe Freddy will affect millions of people, some of who are yet to recover from the devastation left in January by Cyclone Cheneso. 21 February 2023 10:23 AM
Joe Biden embarks on 'high-risk' trip to Kyiv US President Joe Biden has promised to release another $500 million in military aid to Ukraine. 21 February 2023 8:47 AM
View all World
Botswana has lost a third of its rhinos to poaching since 2018 Botswana’s rhino population is dwindling with 138 rhinos being poached in the last five years. 21 February 2023 10:02 AM
Demand for donkey skins in China is wiping them out faster than they can breed In China, there is a high demand for donkey skins, which has led to the death of millions of donkeys annually. 16 February 2023 11:39 AM
Tanzania bans 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' for being 'morrally repugnant' The country's education minister announced an immediate ban on the popular children's books. 15 February 2023 8:32 AM
View all Africa
SA needs stricter firearm laws, as country faces a 'virus of gun violence' We're back to levels that we had in the late 1990s, and need urgent action to reduce the availability of guns, says Gun Free SA. 20 February 2023 7:19 AM
MANDY WIENER: The court of public opinion vs the court of law We've made the same mistake with AKA's death that we did with Reeva Steenkamp's - and that's a dangerous game, writes Mandy Wiener... 16 February 2023 3:42 AM
'Pothole FM': A great idea for a tyre producer, but does Dunlop ad misfire? Dunlop Tyres SA came up with the idea of recording a commercial inside a pothole, tying together the issue of road safety and the... 14 February 2023 7:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

NPA confirms letter from Tembe family claiming AKA responsible for Anele's death

17 February 2023 10:08 AM
by Tamika Gounden
Tags:
National Prosecuting Authority NPA
Kiernan Forbes
Anele Tembe

Tembe died from injuries sustained during a fall from the 10th floor of a hotel in Cape Town in 2021.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed that the family of the former fiance of the late rapper AKA, Anele Tembe, has sent a letter claiming that he was responsible for her death.

However, the NPA has declined to give further details, saying it was a matter between it and the family.

Tembe died from injuries sustained during a fall from the 10th floor of a hotel in Cape Town in 2021.

City Press is reporting that the letter was written by the Tembe family's lawyers to the NPA two weeks after it declined to prosecute the rapper for her death.

It said the family claimed that AKA – whose real name is Kiernan Forbes – had cleaned blood stains inside their room after she plunged to her death.

The family also claimed that Forbes failed to go downstairs, despite Tembe being alive for about 20 minutes after her fall.

AKA was killed in Durban a week ago, almost two years after Tembe’s death.

The NPA told Eyewitness News it was not at liberty to share any more details about the investigation into Tembe’s death with the media.


This article first appeared on EWN : NPA confirms letter from Tembe family claiming AKA responsible for Anele's death




17 February 2023 10:08 AM
by Tamika Gounden
Tags:
National Prosecuting Authority NPA
Kiernan Forbes
Anele Tembe

More from Local

Image: © zhukovsky/123rf.com

All eyes on Cape Town this weekend for its first E-Prix

21 February 2023 12:59 PM

This weekend Cape Town will host its first-ever Formula E Grand Prix.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jackery power station.Picture: Unsplash

Portable solar panels, a cost-effective way to manage loadshedding

21 February 2023 10:18 AM

As the threat of Stage 8 power cuts loom, alternative power solutions have become a South African must-have.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: GCIS.

[BUDGET SPEECH] These roads will be closed from 6am on Wednesday

21 February 2023 9:32 AM

Some roads will be closed from on Wednesday (22 February) when Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's delivers his Budget Speech.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© zakspeed271/123rf.com

Cause for concern as more graduates apply for R350 grant

21 February 2023 8:49 AM

Sassa has revealed that 716 000, who are unemployed graduates, have applied for its R350 social relief grant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng. Picture: facebook.com/kgethi.phakeng

UCT, VC Phakeng saga a 'subversive attack' on black professionals, says ANCWL

21 February 2023 8:48 AM

The ANC Women's League has weighed in on the conflict between UCT and its vice chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng, saying a different approach was needed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Homeless set up tent in Muizenberg. Image: EWN

[Homeless evictions] 'No trust between Cape Town and people living on streets'

21 February 2023 8:19 AM

The City of Cape Town is turning to the courts to evict hundreds of homeless people from its Central Business District.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pexels.

Loadshedding hell: 'We'll have stage 8 in April, stage 11 by June'

21 February 2023 7:29 AM

Eskom announced on Sunday that it will be ramping up to stage six rolling blackouts until further notice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Groote Schuur Hospital in the Western Cape. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News.

Groote Schuur Hospital performs first incompatible kidney transplant in Africa

21 February 2023 7:15 AM

The surgery was performed on 35-year-old Chervon Meyer, after her brother donated one of his kidneys to save her life, despite him having a different blood type.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © Alexey Stiop /123rf.com

WC govt to meet taxi operators in bid to avert strike on Wednesday

21 February 2023 6:53 AM

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) is asking its drivers to park their minibuses tomorrow in protest against what it calls the unfair and continued impounding of minibus taxis for traffic violations, while drivers wait for operating permits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Afghan people climb atop a plane as they wait at the Kabul airport in Kabul in August 2021, at the end to Afghanistan's 20-year war. Picture: Wakil Kohsar / AFP

Home affairs to challenge court ruling allowing Afghan asylum seekers into SA

21 February 2023 6:47 AM

Department of Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said letting the Afghan asylum seekers into the country posed a security risk, and that the US was better placed to protect them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[TAXI STRIKE] We won't tolerate violence on Wednesday - City of Cape Town

Local

Is she Madeleine McCann? Polish woman may be missing toddler from 15 years ago

International

Loadshedding hell: 'We'll have stage 8 in April, stage 11 by June'

Local Business

EWN Highlights

Vaal flooding: damage estimated to run into millions of rands

21 February 2023 3:40 PM

ANC's NEC supports Ramaphosa's plan to appoint a minister of electricity

21 February 2023 3:29 PM

Golden Arrow Bus Services denies Santaco's claim of using taxi routes illegally

21 February 2023 2:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA