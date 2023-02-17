Streaming issues? Report here
A poem to Cape Town, says 'Gilt' artist at her Zeitz Mocaa solo exhibition

17 February 2023 3:06 PM
by Crystal Orderson
Tags:
Zeitz MOCAA

Since its opening Zeitz Mocaa has become a space for artists in the African diaspora to show their work.

Since its opening in September 2017, Zeitz Mocaa, a museum of contemporary Art in Cape Town, has attracted the who's who in the African and global art world. Its become a space for artists especially those from Africa and the diaspora to showcase their artwork.

gilt-5jpg

As one of the premiere art spaces in Africa, Zeitz has introduced a series of in-depth, research-based solo exhibitions that ensures there is a focus on artists from Africa and the diaspora.

The latest in this series is the solo exhibition of the Nigerian/British artist, Mary Evans' new exhibition, Gilt - the title of the groundbreaking solo exhibition at Zeitz Mocaa.

gilt-1jpg

Gilt, which is also a play on guilt showcases different slices of South African history through the years - and the art is primarily made out of brown paper and gold life-sized paper silhouette figures.

Each image is like a massive cut-out using brown paper, which is of course easily accessible. The images were then cut out and wallpapered with glue and then frame in gold.

Stevens makes use of paper-based and other disposable materials like brown paper and spent several weeks in Cape Town in 2022 for inspiration. She visited numerous sites like Robben Island, the Iziko Slave Lodge, and other sites to help her conceptualise Gilt.

gilt-3jpg

The different images are scenes from South African history including the iconic Hector Pietersen image of the uprising in 1976.

Evans says the exhibition is a 'poem to Cape Town'. She says her work is also site-specific and based on what she saw in the Mother City. She added: 'It was emotional being here, I came here in 2007 for the first time and It’s a poem to Cape Town - 'positives and negatives'.

'I found aspects of Cape Town and SA to be quite conflicted in some spaces'.

Thato Magotsi, the assistant curator says Evans also introduces some difficult topics in her work including - socioeconomic issues and how the Black Body has suffered and is often treated cheaply. 'She subverts what we think of the black body - how it’s supposed to behave - but it introduces us to resistance' says Magotsi.

GILT RUNS FROM 16 FEBRUARY TO 29 OCTOBER 2023 at the Zeitz MOCAA and once the exhibition is done the artwork will be taken off the walls and destroyed.

gilt-4jpg



