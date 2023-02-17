[WATCH] Jonathan Butler tell all - growing up poor, sexual abuse and drugs
Clarence Ford interviews Jonathan Butler, South African singer-songwriter and guitarist.
Butler is back on home soil as he chats about his career, growing up poor, sexual abuse, drug use, family and more, and how he turned his situation around to become one of South Africa's most legendary artists.
As a kid, most kids of seven-years-old were sheltered and protected by their parents…for me, at seven-years-old I was working, I was a working child for my parents.Jonathan Butler, South African singer-songwriter and guitarist
Watch the interview below:
While some may shy away from sharing these aspects from one's life, being open and honest has allowed for fans to connect and relate with him on an intimate level, says Butler.
He adds that for his fans, seeing their idol opening up about these challenges has created a safe space for them to come forward and speak out about their own challenges.
I share because it’s important for me, it’s also cathartic for me to let go of these things.Jonathan Butler, South African singer-songwriter and guitarist
Butler is expected to perform at the Matroosfontein Jazz Re-Union, this Saturday, 18 February 2023 in Elsbury Park.
If you'd like to buy tickets, click here.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
More from Local
All eyes on Cape Town this weekend for its first E-Prix
This weekend Cape Town will host its first-ever Formula E Grand Prix.Read More
Portable solar panels, a cost-effective way to manage loadshedding
As the threat of Stage 8 power cuts loom, alternative power solutions have become a South African must-have.Read More
[BUDGET SPEECH] These roads will be closed from 6am on Wednesday
Some roads will be closed from on Wednesday (22 February) when Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's delivers his Budget Speech.Read More
Cause for concern as more graduates apply for R350 grant
Sassa has revealed that 716 000, who are unemployed graduates, have applied for its R350 social relief grant.Read More
UCT, VC Phakeng saga a 'subversive attack' on black professionals, says ANCWL
The ANC Women's League has weighed in on the conflict between UCT and its vice chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng, saying a different approach was needed.Read More
[Homeless evictions] 'No trust between Cape Town and people living on streets'
The City of Cape Town is turning to the courts to evict hundreds of homeless people from its Central Business District.Read More
Loadshedding hell: 'We'll have stage 8 in April, stage 11 by June'
Eskom announced on Sunday that it will be ramping up to stage six rolling blackouts until further notice.Read More
Groote Schuur Hospital performs first incompatible kidney transplant in Africa
The surgery was performed on 35-year-old Chervon Meyer, after her brother donated one of his kidneys to save her life, despite him having a different blood type.Read More
WC govt to meet taxi operators in bid to avert strike on Wednesday
The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) is asking its drivers to park their minibuses tomorrow in protest against what it calls the unfair and continued impounding of minibus taxis for traffic violations, while drivers wait for operating permits.Read More
More from Entertainment
'I'm the real Tarzan of Africa,' Mzansi's ULTIMATE Tarzan fan gets kykNET series
From dressing up in a full (or barely-there) costume, DeWet du Toit from George fulfils his dream to become Tarzan on big screens.Read More
Backstreets Boys are coming to South Africa!
A worthy winner emerges at Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk at Somerset Mall!
An impressive 17 correct answers saw medical student Ruth Amoore win the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk round at Somerset Mall.Read More
Who will win big at the BAFTAs?
Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to independent television and film critic, Thinus Ferreira, ahead of tonight’s awards ceremony.Read More
Top Picks: Things to do in the Western Cape this weekend
Zain Johnson shares his top three picks of things to do in and around the Mother City.Read More
Netflix unveils chilling trailer for missing Malaysian Airlines flight doccie
The three-part docuseries will attempted to provide answers to the many questions surrounding the flight's disappearance.Read More
TikTok: Would you pay to watch your favourite creator's content?
According to reports, TikTok may introduce a paywall that charges users around R18 to watch their favourite creator's content.Read More
Weekend Binge: Get a glimpse of history with these must-watch shows
Lester Kiewit speaks to film and food fanatic, Annzra Denita.Read More
Spend #AnHourWith Cape Town actress and singer, Jawaahier Petersen this Sunday
Every Sunday from 10am to 11am, we hand over the keys to our playlist to a special South African guest for one hour.Read More