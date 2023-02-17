Midday Report Express: Tembisa Hospital management in hot water again

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
All eyes on Cape Town this weekend for its first E-Prix This weekend Cape Town will host its first-ever Formula E Grand Prix. 21 February 2023 12:59 PM
Portable solar panels, a cost-effective way to manage loadshedding As the threat of Stage 8 power cuts loom, alternative power solutions have become a South African must-have. 21 February 2023 10:18 AM
[BUDGET SPEECH] These roads will be closed from 6am on Wednesday Some roads will be closed from on Wednesday (22 February) when Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's delivers his Budget Speech. 21 February 2023 9:32 AM
View all Local
UCT, VC Phakeng saga a 'subversive attack' on black professionals, says ANCWL The ANC Women's League has weighed in on the conflict between UCT and its vice chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng, saying a different a... 21 February 2023 8:48 AM
[Homeless evictions] 'No trust between Cape Town and people living on streets' The City of Cape Town is turning to the courts to evict hundreds of homeless people from its Central Business District. 21 February 2023 8:19 AM
Makhura, Manana, Ntuli to be deployed to ANC's Luthuli House Eyewitness News understands that David Makhura, Mduduzi Manana, and Mdumiseni Ntuli, who lost out on the race to become the secret... 21 February 2023 5:58 AM
View all Politics
Is wind power a way for cargo ships to sail towards a greener future? Culture & climate lecturer debunks some of the myths about implementing wind power as a reliable energy source. 21 February 2023 9:07 AM
Scrap VAT on rooftop solar to boost demand - tax expert Experts are concerned about how the government will introduce solar panel tax breaks, amid the country's struggle for energy. 21 February 2023 7:54 AM
Loadshedding hell: 'We'll have stage 8 in April, stage 11 by June' Eskom announced on Sunday that it will be ramping up to stage six rolling blackouts until further notice. 21 February 2023 7:29 AM
View all Business
TasteAtlas ranks koeksister 13th best deep-fried dessert in the world South African sweet treat, koeksister, featured on the list of 50 most popular deep-fried desserts in the world. 21 February 2023 1:19 PM
Please keep our beautiful Cape Town clean - Central City Improvement District The City of Cape Town is calling on residents to join its spring clean initiative to curb littering and illegal dumping. 21 February 2023 11:26 AM
Going to the V&A Waterfront this week? Here are road closures to take note of These roads will be closed from Thursday, 23 February at 10:30pm. 21 February 2023 11:15 AM
View all Lifestyle
'We needed the 3 points to take the pressure off' - CT City coach Eric Tinkler Cape Town City beat Swallows 2-0 in the DStv Premiership, to snap a three-game losing streak in all competitions. 20 February 2023 8:36 PM
On track for Cape Town E-Prix: R350 tickets still available, but not for long! Preparations for the long-awaited Cape Town E-Prix are on track for next Saturday 25 November when the event kicks off on the stre... 18 February 2023 5:34 PM
Body of Ghana footballer Atsu discovered in aftermath of Türkiye quake Ghana international Christian Atsu played for a number of English Premier League sides before joining Turkish team Hatayspor in Se... 18 February 2023 2:02 PM
View all Sport
'I'm the real Tarzan of Africa,' Mzansi's ULTIMATE Tarzan fan gets kykNET series From dressing up in a full (or barely-there) costume, DeWet du Toit from George fulfils his dream to become Tarzan on big screens. 20 February 2023 1:05 PM
Backstreets Boys are coming to South Africa! Backstreet’s back, alright! 20 February 2023 5:52 AM
A worthy winner emerges at Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk at Somerset Mall! An impressive 17 correct answers saw medical student Ruth Amoore win the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk round at Somerset Mall. 20 February 2023 5:47 AM
View all Entertainment
Puzzling century-old letter was recently delivered to a London post box A mysterious letter, dated 1916, was found after it was mailed to a London address. 21 February 2023 1:10 PM
Cyclone Freddy to smash into Madagascar before moving to Mozambique, Zimbabwe Freddy will affect millions of people, some of who are yet to recover from the devastation left in January by Cyclone Cheneso. 21 February 2023 10:23 AM
Joe Biden embarks on 'high-risk' trip to Kyiv US President Joe Biden has promised to release another $500 million in military aid to Ukraine. 21 February 2023 8:47 AM
View all World
Botswana has lost a third of its rhinos to poaching since 2018 Botswana’s rhino population is dwindling with 138 rhinos being poached in the last five years. 21 February 2023 10:02 AM
Demand for donkey skins in China is wiping them out faster than they can breed In China, there is a high demand for donkey skins, which has led to the death of millions of donkeys annually. 16 February 2023 11:39 AM
Tanzania bans 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' for being 'morrally repugnant' The country's education minister announced an immediate ban on the popular children's books. 15 February 2023 8:32 AM
View all Africa
SA needs stricter firearm laws, as country faces a 'virus of gun violence' We're back to levels that we had in the late 1990s, and need urgent action to reduce the availability of guns, says Gun Free SA. 20 February 2023 7:19 AM
MANDY WIENER: The court of public opinion vs the court of law We've made the same mistake with AKA's death that we did with Reeva Steenkamp's - and that's a dangerous game, writes Mandy Wiener... 16 February 2023 3:42 AM
'Pothole FM': A great idea for a tyre producer, but does Dunlop ad misfire? Dunlop Tyres SA came up with the idea of recording a commercial inside a pothole, tying together the issue of road safety and the... 14 February 2023 7:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

Midday Report Express: Tembisa Hospital management in hot water again

17 February 2023 12:58 PM
by Duduzile Masuku
Tags:
Energy crisis
Tembisa Hospital
#UCTShutdown
#LoadShedding

Latest news delivered to you each day.

Tshidi Madia, standing in for Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report, brings the stories making headlines today, starting with the latest update on the police investigation into the murders of slain rapper AKA and his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.

The show starts with the latest update on the police investigation into the murders of AKA and Tibz. Eyewitness News Reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso spoke to KZN’s Premier and Community Safety MEC.

Ekurhuleni residents are marching to Tembisa Hospital today explains Eyewitness News' Thabiso Goba.

The public sector trade unions will embark on a strike on 22 February, to place pressure on the government to accept their 10% wage hike. Trevor Shaku, SAFTU Spokesperson joins Tshidi Madia to provide more details.

UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola is UCT Spokesperson talks to Madia about the latest in the ongoing protests at UCT in Cape Town as students continue to voice their dissatisfaction about financial exclusions.

President Cyril Ramaphosa defends decisions around SA’s energy crisis as he replies to MP’s criticism during the SONA debate. Matthew Cruise, Energy Expert at Hohm Energy unpacks what this means.

Listen to The Midday Report below:


This article first appeared on 702 : Midday Report Express: Tembisa Hospital management in hot water again




17 February 2023 12:58 PM
by Duduzile Masuku
Tags:
Energy crisis
Tembisa Hospital
#UCTShutdown
#LoadShedding

Trending

[TAXI STRIKE] We won't tolerate violence on Wednesday - City of Cape Town

Local

Is she Madeleine McCann? Polish woman may be missing toddler from 15 years ago

International

Loadshedding hell: 'We'll have stage 8 in April, stage 11 by June'

Local Business

EWN Highlights

Vaal flooding: damage estimated to run into millions of rands

21 February 2023 3:40 PM

ANC's NEC supports Ramaphosa's plan to appoint a minister of electricity

21 February 2023 3:29 PM

Golden Arrow Bus Services denies Santaco's claim of using taxi routes illegally

21 February 2023 2:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA