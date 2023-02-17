Germany hosts refugee summit as it struggles to cope with migration
Clarence Ford speaks to Chiponda Chimbelu, journalist.
-
Germany has seen high numbers of refugees in the past few years.
-
The country’s authorities do not have the capacity to cope with the strain.
According to Chimbelu Germany has been struggling with the sheer number of refugees coming into the country.
He says that their refugee numbers have been rising over the last few years, with a significant influx after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Last year was a huge rise, because we had more than 1 million refugees coming in from Ukraine alone.Chiponda Chimbelu, Journalist
Chimbelu says that authorities do not have the capacity to cope, not only with processing the applications, but also accommodating them when they are there.
We have seen communities turn to sports halls to turn them into shelters… or even using tents of refurbishing containers to house people. That is how desperate authorities are here in Germany.Chiponda Chimbelu, Journalist
He says one of the country’s plans is to speak to its EU partners to try to ensure a more equal distribution of Ukrainian refugees to try to alleviate some of this strain.
In addition to this, he says they are planning to coordinate their efforts on national, state, and local government levels to streamline the processing of refugee applications.
Chimbelu says many German citizens are not happy with the current migration situation with just under 50% saying in a poll that they would prefer stricter migration rules.
Listen to the audio above for more.
More from World
Puzzling century-old letter was recently delivered to a London post box
A mysterious letter, dated 1916, was found after it was mailed to a London address.Read More
Cyclone Freddy to smash into Madagascar before moving to Mozambique, Zimbabwe
Freddy will affect millions of people, some of who are yet to recover from the devastation left in January by Cyclone Cheneso.Read More
Joe Biden embarks on 'high-risk' trip to Kyiv
US President Joe Biden has promised to release another $500 million in military aid to Ukraine.Read More
'You can't negotiate while a country is bombing your land': Ukrainian ambassador
Friday marks a year since Russia invaded Ukraine and started the largest war in Europe since 1945.Read More
Whoopsies! Art collector accidently shatters R725 000 Jeff Koons sculpture
The museum in Miami is awaiting an insurance inspection.Read More
Body of Ghana footballer Atsu discovered in aftermath of Türkiye quake
Ghana international Christian Atsu played for a number of English Premier League sides before joining Turkish team Hatayspor in September 2022.Read More
Hero's sendoff and welcome for Gift of the Givers as they return from Türkiye
Search and rescue teams have started leaving Türkiye as hopes of finding more earthquake survivors fade. Zain Johnson talks to Gift of the Givers' Ali Sablay about the next steps.Read More
BBC offices in India 'surveyed' after documentary on PM Narendra Modi
The BBC offices in India were raided after the release of a documentary on the Indian prime minister.Read More
Tesla recalls over 300k of its US vehicles for ‘exceeding speed limits’
It seems another one of the companies owned by billionaire Elon Musk is facing technical issues.Read More
More from Politics
Midday Report Express: Tshwane left without a mayor after Williams' resignation
Mandy Wiener and team bring fresh, hard-hitting journalism into all news making headlines.Read More
UCT, VC Phakeng saga a 'subversive attack' on black professionals, says ANCWL
The ANC Women's League has weighed in on the conflict between UCT and its vice chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng, saying a different approach was needed.Read More
[Homeless evictions] 'No trust between Cape Town and people living on streets'
The City of Cape Town is turning to the courts to evict hundreds of homeless people from its Central Business District.Read More
Makhura, Manana, Ntuli to be deployed to ANC's Luthuli House
Eyewitness News understands that David Makhura, Mduduzi Manana, and Mdumiseni Ntuli, who lost out on the race to become the secretary-general of the governing party last year, were deployed to help firm up Luthuli House.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Serious flooding impacts our nation
All the news you need to know.Read More
[LISTEN] ANC frustrated by Ramaphosa's silence on cabinet reshuffle
Tshidi Madia speaks with political analyst Sandile Swana.Read More
[LISTEN] City granted order to evict those unlawfully occupying CBD pavements
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis expects a final order to be granted in April 2023, following a court hearing.Read More
Resolution reportedly in place to suspend UCT VC Phakeng - Rebecca Davis
Daily Maverick reports that the University of Cape Town is planning to suspend Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng.Read More
A poem to Cape Town, says 'Gilt' artist at her Zeitz Mocaa solo exhibition
Since its opening Zeitz Mocaa has become a space for artists in the African diaspora to show their work.Read More