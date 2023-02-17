‘Make love not war’, childhood sweethearts share their love secrets
Every day during this Valentine's week, Pippa Hudson chats with various couples about their love journeys and what it realistically takes to make love last.
On the final episode on Friday, 17 February, Hudson chats to Lynne and John Coates all the way in Knysna.
Listen to the Coates’ lasting love story below.
After meeting at 14 and 15 years old, sharing a train ride together and getting married at 19 and 20 years old, the pair have shared a life together for 51 years ever since.
On making their marriage work, they say it took lots of growing up together, growing, and trust when distance separated them…
We lived through letters. We’ve been tried and tested and it’s just been fabulous… trust is a huge thing in a relationship.Lynne Coates, Lasting Love Couple - On the Couch with Pippa Hudson
While John Coates said that they've tried to remain like teenagers ever since they met...
Since we were teenagers, we’ve been together. We’ve basically stayed teenagers all our lives.John Coates, Lasting Love Couple - On the Couch with Pippa Hudson
On the challenges the couple faced, they said nothing was so ‘insurmountable’ that they couldn’t talk about it which filtered down to the pair’s two kids as well…
We talk things out. It’s how we brought up our kids. We’ll sit down for dinner, every night, the four of us and from little, you could call a meeting if you had something you want to say after supper.Lynne Coates, Lasting Love Couple - On the Couch with Pippa Hudson
On advice for younger couples who want lasting love like this, Mr. Coates said…
It’s all about love. Find somebody that you love and just work on that.John Coates, Lasting Love Couple - On the Couch with Pippa Hudson
While Mrs. Coates commented on not forgetting yourselves as a couple when life happens and kids come along...
You mustn't forget about each other and just concentrate on the children. We would go on date nights.John Coates, Lasting Love Couple - On the Couch with Pippa Hudson
Mrs. Coates continued to say that her children enjoyed spending time with their grandparents who babysat for them so they could have couple time and prioritize each other.
Of course, there are many other love takeaways from the 'babe-calling' pair, like:
1) Trust each other.
2) Travel together.
3) Let that teenage love linger.
4) Talk things through.
5) Love each other and find things you love together.
6) Make love, not war.
7) Make everyday Valentine’s Day.
8) Prioritizing date night and making time for each other.
The pair enjoys building boats and sailing the seas together - may their love journey continue floating like the ocean’s breeze.
The Coates' love story concludes our Valentine's Week and lasting love feature - thank you to all the couples who shared their golden love nuggets with us and our listeners, we hope lots of relationships and marriages thrive because of it!
This article first appeared on KFM : ‘Make love not war’, childhood sweethearts share their love secrets
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_122019015_two-wedding-rings-and-a-book-so-close-object.html
