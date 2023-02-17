Weekend Binge: Get a glimpse of history with these must-watch shows





Cast your eyes on ‘Lorena’ a docuseries about a woman who sliced off her husband’s penis or musical drama into Alexander Hamilton just before the end of Black History Month.

Lorena from Amazon Prime

The four-part docuseries follows Lorena Bobbitt who sliced off her husband’s penis in 1993, after years of abuse.

John and Lorena Bobbitt’s stories exploded into a ravenous 24-hour news cycle where she became the national talk of the town and her suffering was ignored by the male-dominated press. But as John spiralled downward, Lorena was able to find strength in the scars of her ordeal.

Hamilton on Disney+

Musical drama film Alexander Hamilton, streaming exclusively on Disney+ on July 3, an orphan, arrives in New York to work for George Washington.

It follows a time after the American Revolution when Hamilton goes on to become first Secretary of the Treasury of the US.

The film blends sounds of hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway and consists of a live stage recording of the 2015 Broadway musical of the same name, which was inspired by the 2004 biography Alexander Hamilton by Ron Chernow.

