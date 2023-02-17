What can you do if your partner changes their mind on a major life decision?

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
FNB home loan applicants' personal info exposed in app data breach How serious is this data breach and how can you better protect yourself in general? Bruce Whitfield talks to Gary Allemann. MD of... 21 February 2023 6:32 PM
Transnet shortcomings, deteriorating coal quality some of Sasol's challenges Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Fleetwood Grobler after Sasol posts its half-year results. 21 February 2023 5:07 PM
What can we anticipate from the finance minister's budget speech? Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will be delivering his budget speech on Wednesday. 21 February 2023 3:37 PM
View all Local
Midday Report Express: Tshwane left without a mayor after Williams' resignation Mandy Wiener and team bring fresh, hard-hitting journalism into all news making headlines. 21 February 2023 3:25 PM
UCT, VC Phakeng saga a 'subversive attack' on black professionals, says ANCWL The ANC Women's League has weighed in on the conflict between UCT and its vice chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng, saying a different a... 21 February 2023 8:48 AM
[Homeless evictions] 'No trust between Cape Town and people living on streets' The City of Cape Town is turning to the courts to evict hundreds of homeless people from its Central Business District. 21 February 2023 8:19 AM
View all Politics
Kumba Iron Ore profits halve amid SA's rail challenges and falling prices CEO Mpumi Zikalala on Kumba Iron Ore's current challenges but also her excitement about collaborating with Transnet to meet some o... 21 February 2023 8:02 PM
A newborn automatically gets onto your medical scheme, IF you do things right Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler on the mistakes that could result in your medical scheme imposing waiting periods for your baby. 21 February 2023 6:50 PM
Is wind power a way for cargo ships to sail towards a greener future? Culture & climate lecturer debunks some of the myths about implementing wind power as a reliable energy source. 21 February 2023 9:07 AM
View all Business
TasteAtlas ranks koeksister 13th best deep-fried dessert in the world South African sweet treat, koeksister, featured on the list of 50 most popular deep-fried desserts in the world. 21 February 2023 1:19 PM
Please keep our beautiful Cape Town clean - Central City Improvement District The City of Cape Town is calling on residents to join its spring clean initiative to curb littering and illegal dumping. 21 February 2023 11:26 AM
Going to the V&A Waterfront this week? Here are road closures to take note of These roads will be closed from Thursday, 23 February at 10:30pm. 21 February 2023 11:15 AM
View all Lifestyle
'I want to be in the Bok World Cup squad' - Seabelo Sentala, Stormers winger Having represented South Africa on 203 occasions in the colours of the Blitzboks, the 30-year-old now has his sights sets on the g... 21 February 2023 6:09 PM
Kwanda Mokoena, SA's motorsport starboy with big ambitions Mokoena became the youngest ever driver to win South Africa’s Endurance Racing Championship in 2022 and will be racing in the GT3... 21 February 2023 5:58 PM
'We needed the 3 points to take the pressure off' - CT City coach Eric Tinkler Cape Town City beat Swallows 2-0 in the DStv Premiership, to snap a three-game losing streak in all competitions. 20 February 2023 8:36 PM
View all Sport
'I'm the real Tarzan of Africa,' Mzansi's ULTIMATE Tarzan fan gets kykNET series From dressing up in a full (or barely-there) costume, DeWet du Toit from George fulfils his dream to become Tarzan on big screens. 20 February 2023 1:05 PM
Backstreets Boys are coming to South Africa! Backstreet’s back, alright! 20 February 2023 5:52 AM
A worthy winner emerges at Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk at Somerset Mall! An impressive 17 correct answers saw medical student Ruth Amoore win the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk round at Somerset Mall. 20 February 2023 5:47 AM
View all Entertainment
Puzzling century-old letter was recently delivered to a London post box A mysterious letter, dated 1916, was found after it was mailed to a London address. 21 February 2023 1:10 PM
Cyclone Freddy to smash into Madagascar before moving to Mozambique, Zimbabwe Freddy will affect millions of people, some of who are yet to recover from the devastation left in January by Cyclone Cheneso. 21 February 2023 10:23 AM
Joe Biden embarks on 'high-risk' trip to Kyiv US President Joe Biden has promised to release another $500 million in military aid to Ukraine. 21 February 2023 8:47 AM
View all World
Botswana has lost a third of its rhinos to poaching since 2018 Botswana’s rhino population is dwindling with 138 rhinos being poached in the last five years. 21 February 2023 10:02 AM
Body of Ghana footballer Atsu discovered in aftermath of Türkiye quake Ghana international Christian Atsu played for a number of English Premier League sides before joining Turkish team Hatayspor in Se... 18 February 2023 2:02 PM
Demand for donkey skins in China is wiping them out faster than they can breed In China, there is a high demand for donkey skins, which has led to the death of millions of donkeys annually. 16 February 2023 11:39 AM
View all Africa
SA needs stricter firearm laws, as country faces a 'virus of gun violence' We're back to levels that we had in the late 1990s, and need urgent action to reduce the availability of guns, says Gun Free SA. 20 February 2023 7:19 AM
MANDY WIENER: The court of public opinion vs the court of law We've made the same mistake with AKA's death that we did with Reeva Steenkamp's - and that's a dangerous game, writes Mandy Wiener... 16 February 2023 3:42 AM
'Pothole FM': A great idea for a tyre producer, but does Dunlop ad misfire? Dunlop Tyres SA came up with the idea of recording a commercial inside a pothole, tying together the issue of road safety and the... 14 February 2023 7:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

What can you do if your partner changes their mind on a major life decision?

17 February 2023 2:19 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Relationships
Marriage
Clement Manyathela
disagreement
Tracy Ziman Jacobs

It is important to be on the same page as your partner about big decisions, but what happens if one of you changes your mind?

Clement Manyathela speaks to Tracy Ziman Jacobs, relationship coach.

  • As we move through a relationship our ideas of what we want may change

  • It is important to frequently check in with your partner about your expectations

© belchonock/123rf.com
© belchonock/123rf.com

When you got into a relationship with someone you may have agreed at the start whether you wanted children, wanted to get married, or how you saw your life, only to have them change their mind down the line.

Jacobs says whenever you get into a relationship it is important to have open conversations about your expectations of your partner and your feelings on important topics.

However, she says that often we might have a clear idea of what we want in our lives, sometimes things change as we get older.

What we think we want in our twenties, is definitely not what we want in our forties or our fifties.

Tracy Ziman Jacobs, Relationship Coach

As you grow and change with your person Jacobs says it is important to check in and re-discuss your relationship to make sure you still feel the same way.

If someone has changed their mind or expectations, she says you need to have an open and compassionate conversation with your partner in a safe and controlled way.

When having these conversations Jacobs says it is important to ensure both parties’ needs are met, neither person has to compromise on their values, and make sure you are open and curious about your partner’s side.

When we have curiosity we are then able to have empathy for each other.

Tracy Ziman Jacobs, Relationship Coach

If after fully exploring both partners sides you are unable to find a solution that both of you are happy with Jacobs says you may find that you need to end the relationship.

However, if this is the solution you both come to Jacobs says this can be done compassionately and gently, possibly with the help of a therapist, to allow you and your partner to say goodbye to each other and the relationship.

Listen to the audio above for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : What can you do if your partner changes their mind on a major life decision?




17 February 2023 2:19 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Relationships
Marriage
Clement Manyathela
disagreement
Tracy Ziman Jacobs

More from Lifestyle

@ lenamay/123rf.com

A newborn automatically gets onto your medical scheme, IF you do things right

21 February 2023 6:50 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler on the mistakes that could result in your medical scheme imposing waiting periods for your baby.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of new FNB logo posted on Twitter @FNBSA

FNB home loan applicants' personal info exposed in app data breach

21 February 2023 6:32 PM

How serious is this data breach and how can you better protect yourself in general? Bruce Whitfield talks to Gary Allemann. MD of Master Data Management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Koeksisters. © tankist276/123rf.com

TasteAtlas ranks koeksister 13th best deep-fried dessert in the world

21 February 2023 1:19 PM

South African sweet treat, koeksister, featured on the list of 50 most popular deep-fried desserts in the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© druid007/123rf.com

Please keep our beautiful Cape Town clean - Central City Improvement District

21 February 2023 11:26 AM

The City of Cape Town is calling on residents to join its spring clean initiative to curb littering and illegal dumping.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The V&A Waterfront marina in Cape Town. Picture: www.123rf.com

Going to the V&A Waterfront this week? Here are road closures to take note of

21 February 2023 11:15 AM

These roads will be closed from Thursday, 23 February at 10:30pm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

brunonetto/123rf

10 Cape Town bakeries bread lovers 'knead' to know

21 February 2023 10:03 AM

It's Real Bread Week from February 18-26 and that means highlighting some top bakeries around Cape Town is a must!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Various social media platforms. Picture: Pixabay.com

Meta verified: will this service allow content creators to pay to be popular?

21 February 2023 9:26 AM

Meta is rolling out a paid verification service, which will allow users to pay for a blue check to prove their authenticity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

andreypopov/123rf

Legal implications of unmarried couples who live together

21 February 2023 6:47 AM

Taking your romantic relationship to a new level? Have you considered the legal implications of a "vat en sit"?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

brunonetto/123rf

It's Real Bread Week! Here are no-knead recipes that needs 5 ingredients or less

21 February 2023 6:43 AM

From banana bread to garlic naan and bread made with ice cream - these recipes need five ingredients or less to come to life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © ammentorp/123rf.com

'Embracing community helps us live longer, and be healthier' — Roze Phillips

21 February 2023 6:07 AM

If you want to live a longer, healthier, and happier life, the key could be in the people you spend your life with.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

What can we anticipate from the finance minister's budget speech?

Local Business

Loadshedding hell: 'We'll have stage 8 in April, stage 11 by June'

Local Business

Is she Madeleine McCann? Polish woman may be missing toddler from 15 years ago

International

EWN Highlights

Mkhwebane's impeachment inquiry: investigator testifies about probe into Gordhan

21 February 2023 8:09 PM

'I want to be in the Bok World Cup squad' - Seabelo Sentala, Stormers winger

21 February 2023 8:09 PM

Health MECs panic over impact of stage 6 load shedding

21 February 2023 8:01 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA