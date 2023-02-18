Body of Ghana footballer Atsu discovered in aftermath of Türkiye quake
The body of Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu has been found under the rubble of his home in the city of Antakya almost two weeks after the devastating earthquake in Turkey.
Atsu's agent, Nana Sechere confirmed the news in a Twitter post.
It was initially reported earlier this month that Atsu had been found alive, with injuries, but his club corrected that account a day later to say his whereabouts were in fact unknown.
Atsu joined Turkish team Hatayspor in September 2022.
It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well wishers that sadly Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning' Nana Sechere (@iAmNana7) February 18, 2023
My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support
The 31-year-old Ghana international won 36 caps for his country.
He was named player of the tournament at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, where he helped Ghana reach the final. They lost to Ivory Coast on penalties.
Atsu had previously also played for English Premier League sides Everton, Chelsea and Newcastle.
The clubs paid tribute to their former teammate on social media, with Everton announcing they would wear black armbands in their match on Saturday in memory of Atsu.
💙 | A period of applause will take place ahead of today's game and players will wear black armbands to remember Christian Atsu.' Everton (@Everton) February 18, 2023
Our thoughts are with Christian's family, friends and everyone affected by this tragic event that has claimed so many lives.
Everyone at Chelsea Football Club is devastated to learn of the tragic passing of our former player, Christian Atsu. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends.' Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 18, 2023
We are profoundly saddened to learn that Christian Atsu has tragically lost his life in Turkey's devastating earthquakes.' Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 18, 2023
A talented player and a special person, he will always be fondly remembered by our players, staff and supporters.
Rest in peace, Christian. 🖤🤍
