Weekend Early
03:00 - 06:00
Body of Ghana footballer Atsu discovered in aftermath of Türkiye quake

18 February 2023
by Paula Luckhoff
Chelsea
Ghana
Everton
Club Newcastle
Newcastle United
Turkey earthquake
Christian Atsu
Hatayspor

Ghana international Christian Atsu played for a number of English Premier League sides before joining Turkish team Hatayspor in September 2022.
Christian Atsu. Picture: Twitter/@ChristianAtsu20
Christian Atsu. Picture: Twitter/@ChristianAtsu20

The body of Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu has been found under the rubble of his home in the city of Antakya almost two weeks after the devastating earthquake in Turkey.

Atsu's agent, Nana Sechere confirmed the news in a Twitter post.

It was initially reported earlier this month that Atsu had been found alive, with injuries, but his club corrected that account a day later to say his whereabouts were in fact unknown.

Atsu joined Turkish team Hatayspor in September 2022.

The 31-year-old Ghana international won 36 caps for his country.

He was named player of the tournament at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, where he helped Ghana reach the final. They lost to Ivory Coast on penalties.

Atsu had previously also played for English Premier League sides Everton, Chelsea and Newcastle.

The clubs paid tribute to their former teammate on social media, with Everton announcing they would wear black armbands in their match on Saturday in memory of Atsu.




