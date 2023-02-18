2 arrests after investigation into horrific cat-tossing clip (cat now with SPCA)
Two people have been arrested in connection with a horrific video showing a cat being tossed into the air and flying over a rooftop.
The footage was circulated widely on social media, which resulted in leads that led to the arrests.
The material was initially sent to the Cape of Good Hope SPCA.
The organisation explains that it decided to go public with it to call on the public to come forward with information that could lead to an arrest.
The suspect and his accomplice were taken into custody in Hanover Park by SPCA inspectors and officers of the City of Cape Town Law Enforcement.
The young man and his accomplice (18) who filmed the abuse, were taken into custody and charged with animal cruelty in terms of the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962.Cape of Good Hope SPCA
Expressing gratitude to all involved, SPCA Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse said they will do everything in their power to ensure that justice is served.
I am very pleased with the persistence of our team in finding the culprits. We are extremely grateful to the public for their assistance in providing information that led to this arrest. We are also very grateful for the swift support we received from the City of Cape Town.Jaco Pieterse, Chief Inspector - Cape of Good Hope SPCA
The young male cat survived the incident and is now with the Cape of Good Hope SPCA where he's receiving all the necessary care.
The owners of "Kittie" were only made aware of the incident when the video was being circulated on social media.
In a Facebook comment, the SPCA says "the affectionate little guy" is doing okay and responded to a cuddle with lots of purrs.
Kittie will remain in our care until the case is concluded.Cape of Good Hope SPCA
The two perpetrators are set to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on charges of animal cruelty.
The SPCA says it will ensure appropriate action is taken in consultation with the Western Cape Department of Public Prosecutions, seeing as the one suspect is a minor.
See the SPCA's original post below - be warned, the footage is graphic.
Source : https://capespca.co.za/inspectorate-news/arrests-made-after-investigation-of-horrific-cat-throwing-footage/?fbclid=IwAR3Yfr84Yjd4BLlrrZv2l_3occEDwIQVzmLYz41ZCeCCJVTyEEsnaRGyTe4
