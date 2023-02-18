On track for Cape Town E-Prix: R350 tickets still available, but not for long!





- Excitement is building in Cape Town with the city's E-Prix just a week away.

In just a week's time, Cape Town will become the first Southern African city to host the all-electric Formula E racing series.

Zain Johnson gets an update on preparations from Iain Banner, E-Prix organiser and chairperson of e-Movement.

A week out, and preparations are well on track Banner reports.

The build-out is almost complete. We have our full safety and security review of all aspects of the circuit on the 22nd, three days ahead of the race and we are all on track to meet that schedule. Iain Banner, Chairperson - e-Movement

At this stage no major issues that need dealing with... There are always little things that come along that we deal with every day but I think we'll soon be able to make South Africa proud! Iain Banner, Chairperson - e-Movement

The action starts on Friday when there is a closed session for what's called a 'shakedown', Banner says.

Good luck to @KelvinvdLinde ahead of his home race next weekend! 🇿🇦#CapeTownEPrix pic.twitter.com/1sTv05tA3b ' ABB FIA Formula E World Championship (@FIAFormulaE) February 18, 2023

The first DHL plane has landed bringing in the cars Banner says.

"We have three large jumbo jets flying in from Hyderabad in India after the pack-up from the race there."

We have the shakedown on Friday and then the actual race on Saturday with the qualifiers starting early in the morning, the first if I'm not mistaken at 8 o'clock. Iain Banner, Chairperson - e-Movement

We have qualifiers throughout the morning and it's a unique qualification format where the cars go head-to-head... two cars going five seconds apart... Iain Banner, Chairperson - e-Movement

Banner also highlights the Electric Festival which will showcase "all things e" which ticket holders have access to.

In terms of transport logistics, MyCiTi buses will be bringing people to the venue from the CTICC as as from the Civic Centre.

I'd like to encourage everybody to come and have an all-day experience. Iain Banner, Chairperson - e-Movement

Visit capetownprix.com for route and traffic updates.

Tickets are available at ticketmaster.co.za from R350 for general admission.