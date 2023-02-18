Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
On track for Cape Town E-Prix: R350 tickets still available, but not for long! Preparations for the long-awaited Cape Town E-Prix are on track for next Saturday 25 November when the event kicks off on the stre... 18 February 2023 5:34 PM
2 arrests after investigation into horrific cat-tossing clip (cat now with SPCA) The Cape of Good Hope SPCA made the decision to share the video to call on the public to come forward with info that could lead to... 18 February 2023 4:12 PM
Hero's sendoff and welcome for Gift of the Givers as they return from Türkiye Search and rescue teams have started leaving Türkiye as hopes of finding more earthquake survivors fade. Zain Johnson talks to Gif... 18 February 2023 1:07 PM
View all Local
Resolution reportedly in place to suspend UCT VC Phakeng - Rebecca Davis Daily Maverick reports that the University of Cape Town is planning to suspend Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng. 17 February 2023 4:27 PM
A poem to Cape Town, says 'Gilt' artist at her Zeitz Mocaa solo exhibition Since its opening Zeitz Mocaa has become a space for artists in the African diaspora to show their work. 17 February 2023 3:06 PM
Germany hosts refugee summit as it struggles to cope with migration This week Germany held a refugee summit to try and address some of the country’s migration challenges. 17 February 2023 1:56 PM
View all Politics
Air India buys 470 Boeing, Airbus planes amid middleclass population boom In an effort to feed a growing demand for affordable air travel, India's flag carrier is spending a fortune on new jetplanes. 17 February 2023 10:32 AM
Wildy successful Rhino breeding project goes on auction in April The owner of the world’s largest private rhino herd announced plans to sell his Platinum Rhino breeding and conservation project. 17 February 2023 5:55 AM
Outa fears state of disaster will be used to push through Karpowership deal The organisation’s chief legal officer, Stefanie Fick, said that a state of disaster granted extraordinary powers to the authoriti... 17 February 2023 5:27 AM
View all Business
Top Picks: Things to do in the Western Cape this weekend Zain Johnson shares his top three picks of things to do in and around the Mother City. 18 February 2023 7:27 AM
Owning a home rather than renting may not be a good investment. Here's why John Perlman speaks to journalist Simon Brown about his article ‘Why renting, not buying a home, is best’ and what he discovered. 17 February 2023 4:41 PM
What can you do if your partner changes their mind on a major life decision? It is important to be on the same page as your partner about big decisions, but what happens if one of you changes your mind? 17 February 2023 2:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
Body of Ghana footballer Atsu discovered in aftermath of Türkiye quake Ghana international Christian Atsu played for a number of English Premier League sides before joining Turkish team Hatayspor in Se... 18 February 2023 2:02 PM
'My heart was at Ajax' - Aaron Mokoena reflects on his European football career The former Bafana Bafana captain spent the majority of his club career playing overseas for the likes of Ajax Amsterdam, Bayer Lev... 17 February 2023 6:39 PM
Newlands stadium closer to being sold, as report finds it is NOT a heritage site John Maytham speaks to Craig Ray, sport editor at Daily Maverick. 17 February 2023 4:16 PM
View all Sport
A worthy winner emerges at Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk at Somerset Mall! An impressive 17 correct answers saw medical student Ruth Amoore win the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk round at Somerset Mall. 18 February 2023 10:28 AM
Netflix unveils chilling trailer for missing Malaysian Airlines flight doccie The three-part docuseries will attempted to provide answers to the many questions surrounding the flight's disappearance. 17 February 2023 2:20 PM
TikTok: Would you pay to watch your favourite creator's content? According to reports, TikTok may introduce a paywall that charges users around R18 to watch their favourite creator's content. 17 February 2023 2:04 PM
View all Entertainment
BBC offices in India 'surveyed' after documentary on PM Narendra Modi The BBC offices in India were raided after the release of a documentary on the Indian prime minister. 17 February 2023 1:54 PM
Tesla recalls over 300k of its US vehicles for ‘exceeding speed limits’ It seems another one of the companies owned by billionaire Elon Musk is facing technical issues. 17 February 2023 1:11 PM
Pensioners in Wuhan, China protest: 'Down with the reactionary government!' Retirees are protesting state health insurance reforms demanding better social care from President Xi Jinping. 17 February 2023 1:09 PM
View all World
Nigeria election: Could Africa's largest economy see a leadership change? Later in February, elections will be taking place in Nigeria, and big campaign events are expected in the week. 6 February 2023 11:10 AM
UPDATE - SA soldier killed in attack on Monusco helicopter in DRC The peacekeeper died when the UN helicopter came under fire in the city of Goma in the North Kivu province on Sunday. 6 February 2023 4:13 AM
Sub-Saharan Africa's baby boom could see the region's population double by 2050 While there has been a global decline in the fertility rate, Sub-Saharan Africa is seeing more births than the global average. 2 February 2023 8:54 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The court of public opinion vs the court of law We've made the same mistake with AKA's death that we did with Reeva Steenkamp's - and that's a dangerous game, writes Mandy Wiener... 16 February 2023 3:42 AM
'Pothole FM': A great idea for a tyre producer, but does Dunlop ad misfire? Dunlop Tyres SA came up with the idea of recording a commercial inside a pothole, tying together the issue of road safety and the... 14 February 2023 7:38 PM
Are predictions of managers and bureaucrats running the world coming true? Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) revisits a classic and newly topical book- James Burnham's "The Managerial Revolution: What is Happ... 14 February 2023 6:30 PM
View all Opinion
On track for Cape Town E-Prix: R350 tickets still available, but not for long!

18 February 2023 5:34 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Cape Town
Formula E
Iain Banner
E-Prix
Cape Town E-Prix

Preparations for the long-awaited Cape Town E-Prix are on track for next Saturday 25 November when the event kicks off on the streets of the Green Point Precinct.

Zain Johnson gets an update from Iain Banner, E-Prix organiser and chairperson of e-Movement.

- Excitement is building in Cape Town with the city's E-Prix just a week away.

- Zain Johnson gets an update from Iain Banner, E-Prix organiser and chairperson of e-Movement.

Copyright: reimi92 / 123rf
Copyright: reimi92 / 123rf

In just a week's time, Cape Town will become the first Southern African city to host the all-electric Formula E racing series.

Zain Johnson gets an update on preparations from Iain Banner, E-Prix organiser and chairperson of e-Movement.

RELATED: What To Expect At The First-Ever Cape Town E-Prix

A week out, and preparations are well on track Banner reports.

The build-out is almost complete. We have our full safety and security review of all aspects of the circuit on the 22nd, three days ahead of the race and we are all on track to meet that schedule.

Iain Banner, Chairperson - e-Movement

At this stage no major issues that need dealing with... There are always little things that come along that we deal with every day but I think we'll soon be able to make South Africa proud!

Iain Banner, Chairperson - e-Movement

The action starts on Friday when there is a closed session for what's called a 'shakedown', Banner says.

The first DHL plane has landed bringing in the cars Banner says.

"We have three large jumbo jets flying in from Hyderabad in India after the pack-up from the race there."

We have the shakedown on Friday and then the actual race on Saturday with the qualifiers starting early in the morning, the first if I'm not mistaken at 8 o'clock.

Iain Banner, Chairperson - e-Movement

We have qualifiers throughout the morning and it's a unique qualification format where the cars go head-to-head... two cars going five seconds apart...

Iain Banner, Chairperson - e-Movement

Banner also highlights the Electric Festival which will showcase "all things e" which ticket holders have access to.

In terms of transport logistics, MyCiTi buses will be bringing people to the venue from the CTICC as as from the Civic Centre.

I'd like to encourage everybody to come and have an all-day experience.

Iain Banner, Chairperson - e-Movement

Visit capetownprix.com for route and traffic updates.

Tickets are available at ticketmaster.co.za from R350 for general admission.




