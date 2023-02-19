Streaming issues? Report here
SA animated film Superworm shines at international awards

19 February 2023 6:27 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Awards
Film
Animation
Superworm

Zain Johnson chats to directors Sarah Scrimgeour and Jac Hamman about their animated film 'Superworm'.

Two South African filmmakers are gaining global recognition for their work on Superworm, a charming tale about an unlikely comic hero.

_Superworm _has won the Best One-Off, Special or TV Movie at the 14th annual Kidscreen Awards.

The short-film is also nominated for the Best Special Production at the Annie Awards later this month.

It tells the story of super-long and super-strong worm who is always saving the day. But things take a bad turn when Superworm is captured by the evil Wizard Lizard?

The voice cast includes a stellar line up of actors such as Oscar winner Olivia Colman (The Crown), Emmy nominee Matt Smith and Ghanaian-British actor Kobna Holdbrook-Smith.

Superworm is the ninth TV adaptation of the British book of the of same name by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler.

It really turns the whole hero tale on it's head. It's about community, friendship and other good lessons for children.

Jac Hamman, animation film director

Animation is not easy. It takes about a year-and-a-half or two years to produce a short film. It takes a huge team of talented artists...it's a lot of work and a lot of fun.

Jac Hamman, animation film director
SuperWorm Photo: Magic Light Pictures/Youtube
SuperWorm Photo: Magic Light Pictures/Youtube

Finding a voice best suited for the role is an arduous task.

Scrimgeour says it's all about finding actors whose personalities fit that of the character.

While the recording process takes only four to six hours, the animators take sound recordings and build animation around that.

We shot for the stars. We chose big names and somehow they said yes, which was a massive surprise. They delivered such an incredible performance.

Sarah Scrimgeour, animation film director

Hamman said there's been a massive growth in the South African and African film industry and local films are capturing international attention.

The world is dying for content from Africa and there's not enough of it. It's an exciting time for young artists to come with new fresh stories that are authentically Africa. There's a bunch of studios putting out a lot of cool short films in the coming year so it's a exciting time.

Jac Hamman, animation film director

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.




