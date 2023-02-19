Level up your skills with UCT's online short courses
You've been working in marketing for 30 years but don't know much about how social media works?
Trying to adapt to the digital space has taken you out of your comfort zone and challenged you in more ways than one.
There's been a global growth in online short courses for this very reason.
The University of Cape Town (UCT) is making it easier for the country's workforce to obtain relevant skills by expanding its more than 200 executive education short courses.
This will open up further opportunities for study to school-leavers and recent graduates.
It also aims to promote continuous development among working professionals and boosts careers.
These short courses are in a variety of fields, from commerce and business to health sciences and humanities.
South Africa has a need for education and there are many ways to attain education. There are opportunities for people and organisations to develop themselves. With these short learning programmes, we're encouraging people to continue their education.Vincent Mohau Motholo, UCT chief financial officer
What we've seen in the market is that people go into online teaching but don't know how to do that. So there is continuous learning needed in an-ever changing world. We could offer people an opportunity to do digital programmes that enable the market to access. We need to offer solutions in this country.Vincent Mohau Motholo, UCT chief financial officer
These short-learning progammes bridge the knowledge gap and empowers people in every aspect of life.
We are very encouraged to offer this to South Africa and beyond. We offer these courses online to enable people to attain knowledge and continue education. There are many organisations and professionals looking at continuous professional development and UCT courses are a great platform to provide that.Vincent Mohau Motholo, UCT chief financial officer
To find out more, visit www.uct.ac.za

