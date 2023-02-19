



We all want to reach that point in our lives where we don’t have to worry about where our next pay cheque will come from.

Financial independence is about having a self-sufficient and debt free life.

Unfortunately, not all of us will ever reach that goal, especially in a country like South Africa where inequality is rife.

The reality is that many of us will end up working for a boss for the rest of our lives and compromising on our standard of living along the way.

According to financial planner, Paul Roelofse , some of the reasons that get in the way of becoming financially empowered includes:

Living it up

The idea that we will all make it one day

Ignoring the value of money

If you are borrowing more money to maintain your lifestyle, you are probably living beyond your means. Paul Roelofse, financial planner

We do need to have some sort of debt like a bond and a car, but the key is to borrow something you can comfortably afford. Paul Roelofse, financial planner

The understanding of money needs to be appreciated much more. It's hard to earn it. So how do I keep it and make it grow? Don't give it away too quickly, rather get into an appetite of saving. Paul Roelofse, financial planner

This article first appeared on 702 : Three reasons why you will never be financially independent