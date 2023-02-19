Innovative masectomy bra brings comfort to cancer survivors
Having a masectomy can be a traumatic and painful experience, often worsened by the post-surgery experience.
State patients in South Africa do not have the luxury of shopping at a mastectomy boutique for a support bra after they've received an external silicone breast.
An innovative South African-designed masectomy bra is being piloted in Cape Town as parted of the Ditto Project.
It's the brainchild of the Cape Peninsula branch of Reach for Recovery (RFR), whose volunteers have spent months developing a mastectomy bra to bring ease and confidence to those who need it most.
The design is comfortable and supportive and is being sold at a subsidy rate.
There's such a need for them because patients with medical aid can go to masectomy boutiques can buy bras that are imported. With Reach for Recovery, patients pay an R80 admin fee for prostheses. And now they can also purchase a locally produced masectomy bra for R200.Carla Lindt, Reach for Recovery Western Cape and Cape Peninsula Branch chairperson
A masectomy bra is very different to a conventional bra because it's got internal layers to keep the prostheses firmly in tact.
Patients often find the silicone prostheses to be heavy and the straps of the masectomy bra is much wider to accommodate for that added weight.
We do fittings at our office in Mowbray and the patients walk out there without anyone knowing they have a prostheses. The bra is very comfortable and no one will know the difference. We have given them a new lease of life.Carla Lindt, Reach for Recovery Western Cape and Cape Peninsula Branch chairperson
The bra is comfortable, has a stretchy fabric and has no wires. Before this, I used to wear another bra that wasn't comfortable and when I would get home, I take it off immediately. Now I can wear my bra all day.Joyce Witbooi, Reach for Recovery volunteer and breast cancer survivor
To find out more about this innovative bra, call 083 306 1941 or visit www.reach4recovery.org.za
Scroll up for the full interview.
Source : https://www.reach4recovery.org.za/reach-for-recovery-cape-peninsula-branch-launches-their-first-mastectomy-bra/
