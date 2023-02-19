Who will win big at the BAFTAs?
The 76th annual British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards, also known as the BAFTAs, will be taking place tonight.
The prestigious awards show honours the best in British and international contributions to the film industry.
All Quiet on the Western Front leads the pack with 14 nominations.
It’s tied with Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon as the most-nominated non-English language film in the history of the awards.
It takes place during the first world war and follows a German teenage soldier who enlists. It's quite harrowing, sad and disturbing on many levels.Thinus Ferreira, independent television and film critic
Thank you @BAFTA for honoring Edward Berger's ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT with 14 nominations, including Best Film! Congratulations to the full team behind “one of the most poignant anti-war stories of all time.” pic.twitter.com/bmzNauHlKu' All Quiet On The Western Front (@allquietmovie) February 3, 2023
Everything Everywhere All at Once, starring Michelle Yeoh, has 10 nominations.
It's a little like Kill Bill. A Chinese American immigrant woman connects to parallel universe versions of herself to prevent a powerful being from destroying the multiverse.Thinus Ferreira, independent television and film critic
The Banshees of Inisherin also has 10 nominations, with Elvis and Tár coming in third with five nods each.
Click here for the full list of nominees.
This article first appeared on 702 : Who will win big at the BAFTAs?
