Theatre performance shines spotlight on Ukraine war
As Ukraine prepares to mark a year since it's devastating conflict with Russia, Ukrainian ex-pats living in South Africa are continuing their efforts to raise awareness about the complexities of the war.
From the 23 February, a Ukrainian dance performance will be held at the District Six Homecoming Centre.
Called 'We Stand For Freedom', the artistic showpiece aims to convey the impact of the Ukraine-Russia war.
The performance touches on the humanitarian crisis, gender-based violence in conflict and the importance for freedom for Ukraine.
We wanted to highlight the similarities between Ukrainian and South African society. Even though this war is far away, it impacts the South African and African continent significantly. We wanted to thank South Africans being so supportive and condemning the war.Dzvinka Kachur, Ukrainian Association of South Africa
This war puts massive pressure on the global community. The more countries can proactively call for Russia to withdraw its military forces, the sooner it ends.Dzvinka Kachur, Ukrainian Association of South Africa
This 30-minute contemporary dance performance is the creative work of Ukrainian choreographer Kateryna Aloshyna.
The performance is seen as a space for live dialogue between the dancers and audience members.
It helps us to highlight how everything is inter-connected.Dzvinka Kachur, Ukrainian Association of South Africa
A protest will also be held on the first anniversary of the war on Friday 24 February from 4pm to 6pm at the Cape Town City Hall.
The demonstration aims to call on the South African government to condemn the Russian aggression on Ukraine.
To book tickets for the performance, visit www.homecomingcentre.co.za.
Scroll up for the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_184419717_ukrainian-flag-with-blood-stains-on-it-close-up-.html?vti=misy31ttnxrirne9um-1-3
