[IN PHOTOS] Flooding in the Vaal causes major damage to homes
Heavy rains have caused flooding in rivers in the Vaal area, submerging homes in water and sweeping cars away. Residents living in the areas alongside the rivers were forced to evacuate.
Cars and homes flooded in the Vaal area on 19 February 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles / Eyewitness News
Roads have eroded and become inaccessible in the Vaal area. Picture: Jacques Nelles / Eyewitness News
A Vaal residents wades in deep water owed to flooding after sluice gates were opened. Picture: Jacques Nelles / Eyewitness News
Picture: Jacques Nelles / Eyewitness News
Property severely damaged in the Vaal area. Picture: Jacques Nelles / Eyewitness News
Miscellaneous items washed up on the banks of the Vaal River on 19 February 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles / Eyewitness News
Picture: Jacques Nelles / Eyewitness News
Water seeps into a resident's garden in the Vaal area on 19 February 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles / Eyewitness News
A resident fishes while Vaal Dam levels reach dangerously high levels on 19 February 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles / Eyewitness News
A Vaal resident stands on the side of a road no longer accessible, owed to sluice gates opening amid heavy rainfall. Picture: Jacques Nelles / Eyewitness News
Boats docked along the Vaal Dam show rising levels after sluice gates were opened over the weekend of 19 February 2023. Picture: Mike Goodyer
A boat supply workshop flooded along the Vaal Dam on 20 February 2023. Picture: Mike Goodyer
A number of homes, businesses and farms in the Vaal area have been affected by heavy rains and the opening of sluice gates. Picture: Mike Goodyer
Picture: Mike Goodyer
This article first appeared on EWN : [IN PHOTOS] Flooding in the Vaal causes major damage to homes
