Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 6 until further notice
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has announced that power cuts will remain on stage 6 until further notice due to the breaking down of more generating units at several power stations.
The level of the power cuts was meant to have been reduced to stage 4 on Monday morning after Eskom implemented stage 6 from 8pm on Sunday night.
READ: How to check your load shedding schedule
But the utility has been battling to keep up with the high number of system failures that have tripped a further eight units on Sunday.
Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said that six units had suffered breakdowns and were taken offline for repairs.
"Further, two generating units at the Lethabo power station were shut down due to coal constraints as the new Vaal mine that is supplying the station has been unable to deliver the expected amount of coal during the past week because of the heavy rains."
Eskom said that changes to the current level of power cuts may be announced at a moment's notice due to the severe pressure on the power grid.
#POWERALERT2' Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) February 19, 2023
Due to the breakdowns of eight generation units on Sunday afternoon, Stage 6 loadshedding will be implemented continuously until further notice. pic.twitter.com/57F78z93IO
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 6 until further notice
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_66231293_a-finger-is-turning-on-a-light-switch-.html?vti=mo0tvsg3o8mz2jx28i-1-6
More from Business
[REVIEW] Audio junkies will LOVE these Shure noise-canceling headphones
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios.Read More
Starlink expands its global roaming service, but still no connectivity in SA
Bruce Whitefield interviews Jan Vermuelen, editor at MyBraodBand.co.za.Read More
Mining sector has to adapt to survive, as Eskom ramps up loadshedding to Stage 6
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Natascha Viljoen, CEO of Amplats.Read More
PROPERTY: Tips homeowners need to know before listing their homes on Airbnb
Listing your property as an Airbnb is a great way to get extra income, but it's of utmost importance that you're protected.Read More
DStv to spike prices as of 1 April
Multichoice announced their DStv subscription service fees are scheduled for increase from 1 April.Read More
What does Brand SA actually do? The CEO explains
Lester Kiewet spoke with Sithembile Ntombela, Acting CEO of Brand SA.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Serious flooding impacts our nation
All the news you need to know.Read More
[LISTEN] Stage 6 loadshedding: South Africans are furious at the government
Tshidi Madia speaks with Hilton Trollip, an energy expert.Read More
Construction mafia: A disease that will keep ending lives – Master Builders SA
How do you expect contractors to sort out an issue with people that want to kill them, asks Roy Mnisi of Master Builders SA.Read More
More from Local
CoCT warns taxi bosses it won't tolerate violence during Wednesday's strike
Santaco is expected to enforce a Western Cape stay-away on Wednesday, 22 February 2023.Read More
Cape Town law enforcement busts scooter theft syndicate operating in the city
Stolen scooters destined for export and resale in east Africa were recovered at a property in Steenberg.Read More
'I'm the real Tarzan of Africa,' Mzansi's ULTIMATE Tarzan fan gets kykNET series
From dressing up in a full (or barely-there) costume, DeWet du Toit from George fulfils his dream to become Tarzan on big screens.Read More
PROPERTY: Tips homeowners need to know before listing their homes on Airbnb
Listing your property as an Airbnb is a great way to get extra income, but it's of utmost importance that you're protected.Read More
DStv to spike prices as of 1 April
Multichoice announced their DStv subscription service fees are scheduled for increase from 1 April.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Serious flooding impacts our nation
All the news you need to know.Read More
[LISTEN] Stage 6 loadshedding: South Africans are furious at the government
Tshidi Madia speaks with Hilton Trollip, an energy expert.Read More
[LISTEN] ANC frustrated by Ramaphosa's silence on cabinet reshuffle
Tshidi Madia speaks with political analyst Sandile Swana.Read More
Correction! South Africa has potholes but NOT 25 million of them, says Sanral
Although Sanral does not dispute the country’s pothole crisis, it says there are nowhere near 25 million of them.Read More