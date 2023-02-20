Backstreets Boys are coming to South Africa!
Grammy award-nominated group Backstreet Boys, one of the best-selling bands of all time, will be coming to South Africa for the first time! Their DNA World Tour comes to Cape Town on 16 May at The Grand Arena, Grand West.
Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, and cousins Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson are currently on their DNA World Tour, performing in over 150 shows across the Americas, Australia, Asia, and Europe – and now South Africa!
Their first show takes place in Cape Town on the 16th of May with a show in Pretoria taking place on the 19th of May at the Sun Bet Arena at Time Square Casino.
The DNA World Tour tickets will go on sale at 9am on Friday, 24 February exclusively from www.ticketmaster.co.za.
The Discovery Bank pre-sale begins at 9am on Wednesday, 22 February from www.ticketmaster.co.za and will run until 8.59am on Friday, 24 February.
This article first appeared on KFM : Backstreets Boys are coming to South Africa!
'I'm the real Tarzan of Africa,' Mzansi's ULTIMATE Tarzan fan gets kykNET series
From dressing up in a full (or barely-there) costume, DeWet du Toit from George fulfils his dream to become Tarzan on big screens.Read More
A worthy winner emerges at Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk at Somerset Mall!
An impressive 17 correct answers saw medical student Ruth Amoore win the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk round at Somerset Mall.Read More
Who will win big at the BAFTAs?
Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to independent television and film critic, Thinus Ferreira, ahead of tonight’s awards ceremony.Read More
Top Picks: Things to do in the Western Cape this weekend
Zain Johnson shares his top three picks of things to do in and around the Mother City.Read More
Netflix unveils chilling trailer for missing Malaysian Airlines flight doccie
The three-part docuseries will attempted to provide answers to the many questions surrounding the flight's disappearance.Read More
TikTok: Would you pay to watch your favourite creator's content?
According to reports, TikTok may introduce a paywall that charges users around R18 to watch their favourite creator's content.Read More
Weekend Binge: Get a glimpse of history with these must-watch shows
Lester Kiewit speaks to film and food fanatic, Annzra Denita.Read More
[WATCH] Jonathan Butler tell all - growing up poor, sexual abuse and drugs
Clarence Ford in conversation with South African music legend, Jonathan Butler.Read More
Spend #AnHourWith Cape Town actress and singer, Jawaahier Petersen this Sunday
Every Sunday from 10am to 11am, we hand over the keys to our playlist to a special South African guest for one hour.Read More