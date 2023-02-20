SA needs stricter firearm laws, as country faces a 'virus of gun violence'
Africa Melane interviews Claire Taylor, a researcher at Gun Free South Africa (GFSA).
On Friday, Police Minister Bheki Cele released the latest crime statistics, and the numbers are nothing short of worrisome.
The statistics reveal that more than 30 people are gunned down in South Africa every day and that guns are the leading murder weapon.
RELATED: Quarterly crime stats: '2022 characterised by senseless killings,' says SAFTU
Between October 2022 and December 2022, there were 7555 murders, which equates to 82 murders per day.
Non-profit organisation Gun Free South Africa says the public’s lack of confidence in the police is hampering the government’s efforts to fight crime in the country.
There has been an increase in sales of firearms for self-defense, says Taylor.
As a result, the amount of guns available to criminals to steal and use in crime increases.
We really need to be focusing on reducing the number of guns in this country, and part of that involves ensuring that there is public trust in the police.Claire Taylor, Researcher – Gun Free South Africa
Policing is not going to solve violence in the country, argues Taylor.
Statistics showed that the majority of the murders are related to interpersonal disputes, and the police cannot be expected to always intervene in such cases, she adds.
The reality is that when there are so many guns in this country, whether it's an argument, or whether it's men killing men, the prevalence of guns means that the killing is so much easier.Claire Taylor, Researcher – Gun Free South Africa
Instead, in order to deal with the issue at hand, there need to be longer-term solutions:
- Transparency by the police
- The reestablishment of specialised firearm units. Random roadblocks to recover illegal firearms are not sufficient
- Prioritisation of community member's voices
The scale is too big. We have a virus of gun violence.Claire Taylor, Researcher – Gun Free South Africa
We're back to levels that we had in the late 1990s. We need urgent action to reduce the availability of guns, just because they make our violence so lethal.Claire Taylor, Researcher – Gun Free South Africa
RELATED: Elsies River residents build wall to stop crime, but City wants to demolish it
To have an in-depth look at the stats, click here.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_187442899_many-bullets-on-the-flag-of-south-africa-gun-control-or-war-related-conceptual-3d-rendering.html?vti=lzhhfc8jgaktsg4s1i-1-45
More from Local
CoCT warns taxi bosses it won't tolerate violence during Wednesday's strike
Santaco is expected to enforce a Western Cape stay-away on Wednesday, 22 February 2023.Read More
Cape Town law enforcement busts scooter theft syndicate operating in the city
Stolen scooters destined for export and resale in east Africa were recovered at a property in Steenberg.Read More
'I'm the real Tarzan of Africa,' Mzansi's ULTIMATE Tarzan fan gets kykNET series
From dressing up in a full (or barely-there) costume, DeWet du Toit from George fulfils his dream to become Tarzan on big screens.Read More
PROPERTY: Tips homeowners need to know before listing their homes on Airbnb
Listing your property as an Airbnb is a great way to get extra income, but it's of utmost importance that you're protected.Read More
DStv to spike prices as of 1 April
Multichoice announced their DStv subscription service fees are scheduled for increase from 1 April.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Serious flooding impacts our nation
All the news you need to know.Read More
[LISTEN] Stage 6 loadshedding: South Africans are furious at the government
Tshidi Madia speaks with Hilton Trollip, an energy expert.Read More
[LISTEN] ANC frustrated by Ramaphosa's silence on cabinet reshuffle
Tshidi Madia speaks with political analyst Sandile Swana.Read More
Correction! South Africa has potholes but NOT 25 million of them, says Sanral
Although Sanral does not dispute the country’s pothole crisis, it says there are nowhere near 25 million of them.Read More
More from Opinion
MANDY WIENER: The court of public opinion vs the court of law
We've made the same mistake with AKA's death that we did with Reeva Steenkamp's - and that's a dangerous game, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
'Pothole FM': A great idea for a tyre producer, but does Dunlop ad misfire?
Dunlop Tyres SA came up with the idea of recording a commercial inside a pothole, tying together the issue of road safety and the state of our roads.Read More
Are predictions of managers and bureaucrats running the world coming true?
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) revisits a classic and newly topical book- James Burnham's "The Managerial Revolution: What is Happening in the World".Read More
Stricter SA gun laws after AKA's death? Enforce current laws urges Lester Kiewit
With the tragic killing of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, some are calling for stricter gun laws, Lester Kiewit weighs in.Read More
[WATCH] Lester Kiewit distils SONA in 2 minutes
It's the morning after SONA; Lester Kiewit breaks it down so you don't have to.Read More
SANDF at Sona: A waste of money or an important part of the ceremony?
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday evening amid heavy military presence.Read More
Open your mind... Why I truly, LITERALLY believe the Earth is flat
Aubrey Masango chats to David Weiss, a flat earth believer.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Show us the action man we hoped for, President Ramaphosa
At this State of the Nation, Mandy Wiener hopes for less talk and more action.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] How corporations are beating startups threatening to disrupt them
Innovation is no longer the preserve of entrepreneurs - there's a new breed of corporate manager out there say the authors of "Corporate Explorer".Read More