[LISTEN] Expert answers most frequently Googled skincare questions





Dr. Judey Pretorius, a biomedical scientist and founder of Biomedical Emporium answers some of Google's most frequently asked skincare questions.

So, what are the most frequently asked questions?

The Dr. started off by saying that understanding our skin type is important to protect it with the right products...

If you don’t protect your skin enough, it may lead to things like skin cancer. Dr. Judey Pretorius, biomedical scientist

The Dr. also answered questions about dry and dehydrated skin.

To start, there is a difference between the two.

On questions about dry skin, she said...

If you look at your skin under a microscope, you will definitely see that there are a few layers. You’ll have an outside layer called an epidermis and then you have a layer slightly deeper than that called the dermis. Now, if you feel that your skin has a bit of a stretchy, tight feel, then it’s usually the epidermis indicating that there’s not enough moisture, so you want some moisture to get rid of that tight feeling. Dr. Judey Pretorius, biomedical scientist

And on questions on dehydrated skin, the Dr. said...

If you have dehydrated skin, then our biggest concern now comes into the deeper layer, the dermis of the skin... and I need to put some emphasis on the dermis because the dermis contains skin cells that produce collagen, elastin, and fibers. So, if you don't have enough hydration in the dermis then your collagen fibers are going to struggle to produce more collagen fibers, number one. And number two, the density in the elasticity of the skin will definitely be compromised. Dr. Judey Pretorius, biomedical scientist

For dry and dehydrated skin, the doctor's orders are...

You have to apply certain products to not only make your skin feel like it’s moisturized, like a cream or an ointment of sorts, but you have to look for certain ingredients like hyaluronic acids, Vitamin Es, and Vitamin Cs that penetrate slightly deeper into the skin that will go into the dermis of the skin… and this will lead to more hydration. The moisturization from the outside to a tangible feeling and hydration to help your skin to produce more collagen, elastin, and fibers. Dr. Judey Pretorius, biomedical scientist

Did you know, your skin is an acid mantle?

Another frequently asked question on Google is about skincare routines and whether using cleansers, toners, and moisturizers is important.

The doctor's verdict highlights acid-based products since our skin's an 'acid-mantle'.

Your skin has another name called an 'acid mantle' - always look for products that are acid-based. Look for an acid specification of between a pH 5 and 5.5 which means if you use pH-balanced products, you don’t need things like a toner… because you don’t have to balance the pH again. But anything from a cleanser to a serum to a moisturiser need to be in an acidic environment, and that’s very important. Dr. Judey Pretorius, biomedical scientist

The Dr. specifically mentioned that regular skincare routines can look like this...

You have to wash your face in the morning, then apply a serum on top of that, then a moisturizer with sunscreen on top of that. Then, at night time, you have to wash off the debris, again apply a serum… at this stage, (with) a slightly higher concentration like retinol, followed by a cream or a moisturizer on top of that and then you go to bed. And a routine like this sounds busy but it should only keep you busy for about one minute or two minutes. Dr. Judey Pretorius, biomedical scientist

Dr. Pretorius also dissected the difference between niacinamide (Vitamin B) and Vitamin C (ascorbic acid).

She says that niacinamide is a great anti-aging ingredient that should be in 'all skincare'.

Niacinamide has another name, vitamin B and vitamin C has another name, ascorbic acid, so you will always have to look out for both of these ingredients. Niacinamide, in my opinion, should be in nearly every… all skincare and also at fairly high concentrations, anything from two to five percent. Now, number one, all of us are concerned about anti-aging. So, niacinamide is a powerful antioxidant and it will protect your skin against what we call spontaneous oxidative stress. So, if we live in polluted areas... then you definitely have to look out for niacinamide in your products. And it also assists your collagen and elastin and fibers to be more healthy. Dr. Judey Pretorius, biomedical scientist

On Vitamin C, AKA ascorbic acid, the Dr. said it could help brighten sun spots and pigmentation...

Ascorbic acid or Vitamin C is an important ingredient for skin brightening. So, if you use ascorbic acid, then you’re going to have a brightening effect. What we struggle with a lot in South Africa is of course, pigmentation and sun spots. To help us address the concerns of pigmentation and sun spots… be on the lookout for Vitamin C but at high concentrations. Dr. Judey Pretorius, biomedical scientist

The final question that the Dr. helped address was about aloe being good for your skin.

She said...

It is good for your skin but always make sure it comes from a reliable source. What I mean by that… if we just go and extract aloe from perhaps a plant outside in our garden, this has not necessarily gone through certain purification steps and so forth and it can actually become irritants to the skin. So, if you have sensitive, inflamed skin - then yes, aloe can be an important ingredient... but go and investigate where it comes from… to ultimately stimulate the beautiful biological and therapeutic response on your skin. Dr. Judey Pretorius, biomedical scientist

And that's the doctor's orders on skincare.

