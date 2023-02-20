'Our operations yield results’ – SAPS reports major arrests in 2022 shootings
Ray White speaks with National Police Commissioner General of the South African Police Service (SAPS), Fannie Masemola.
-
Gun murders are on the rise, with more than 3000 cases in the past three months, according to the Third Quarter Crime Statistics released by Police Minister Bheki Cele
-
7555 killings took place during this period in 2022
The "explosion" in violent crime is due to a lack of police skills and expertise, according to the Institute for Security Studies (ISS).
SAPS Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola says, despite an increase in gun violence, police have been getting positive results in removing illegal guns from the streets.
Masemola says police have confiscated over 4000 guns, with almost 4000 cases opened for the possession of illegal firearms.
He says that most of the suspects involved in mass shootings in 2022 have been arrested and are due to appear in court.
The nomzamo shooting, the birthday shooting in the Eastern Cape, the tavern shooting in Pietermaritzburg, in all those shootings we have made arrests already. Those people have appeared in court.Fannie Masemola, National Police Commissioner - SAPS
This article first appeared on 702 : 'Our operations yield results’ – SAPS reports major arrests in 2022 shootings
