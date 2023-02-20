



Ray White interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

An unknown art collector has accidentally knocked over and shattered a R725 000 Jeff Koons balloon dog sculpture at a Miami museum.

The art collector failed to heed the museum's clear instructions to not touch artworks.

A woman managed to break a sculpture... she walked towards it, touched it and it shattered into 42 000 pieces. Adam Gilchrist, Foreign international correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the interview for more.

This article first appeared on 702 : Whoopsies! Art collector accidently shatters R725 000 Jeff Koons sculpture